Apogee Minerals Announces Appointment Of John Shmyr To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“Apogee” or the“Company”) (TSXV: APMI) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Shmyr to the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 9, 2026.

John Shmyr, P.Geo., is a Saskatoon-based geologist with 15 years of exploration experience. He is Principal Geologist and Regional Lead at Dahrouge Geological Consulting, one of Canada's longest-established exploration consultancies, where he opened and leads the company's Saskatchewan team, serving exploration clients across the province. Previously, at Murchison Minerals, first as consulting geologist and then as Vice-President of Exploration, he led exploration at the Brabant-McKenzie copper and zinc VMS deposit in Saskatchewan and the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Québec. He is also Vice-President of Engagement and Communications at Abasca Resources Inc. (TSXV: ABA), a Saskatchewan graphite developer, and CEO of Maverick Uranium Limited. He is Co-Chair of the Saskatchewan Mineral Exploration and Government Advisory Committee (SMEGAC), and founder and President of the Saskatoon Geoscience Discussion Group.

Brady Rak, Chief Executive Officer of Apogee, commented:“With the appointment of John Shmyr to the Board of Directors, Apogee strengthens its technical expertise specifically around VMS style deposits. John's knowledge of deposits in the region will identify opportunities to expand our asset base and develop the target rich Knife Lake, which holds a historic VMS style resource. I am excited to work with John along side the existing team to expand and develop the company's portfolio in Saskatchewan.”

Jim Pettit has stepped down as a Director of the Company, effective November 9, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Pettit for his service and contributions to Apogee and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian copper and base metal exploration company that holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Knife Lake Copper Project. The asset comprises 54 mineral claims totalling approximately 35,255 hectares in east-central Saskatchewan, located approximately 136 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba and approximately 180 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan – a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining jurisdictions in the world by the Fraser Institute. The Property hosts the Knife Lake Deposit, a near-surface, stratabound volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) style copper-zinc-silver-gold-cobalt deposit.

Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as through new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: APMI), visit the Company's website:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

“Brady Rak”

Brady Rak

Chief Executive Officer and a Director

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

Matthew Coltura, Corporate Communications

Email:...

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