Historic Milestone For Nurse Coaching: CMS Recognizes AHNCC Nurse Coach Credentials In 2027 Medicare Payment Policy

AHNCC Logo

AHNA logo

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation and American Holistic Nurses Association celebrate a significant advancement for Nurse Coaching, Holistic Nursing, and whole-person healthcare.

The American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation (AHNCC) and the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) are pleased to jointly announce and celebrate a significant milestone in the advancement of Nurse Coaching and whole-person healthcare. This was precipitated by Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) recognition that greater attention is needed in preventing illness.

On November 9, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that, effective January 1, 2027, Medicare will establish national payment rates for health and well-being coaching services. Of particular significance to the nursing profession, CMS explicitly recognizes the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation's board certification credentials for Certified Nurse Coaches as an acceptable credentialing pathway for qualified professionals providing these recognized services.

This recognition represents an important advancement for Nurse Coaching and affirms the value of specialized nursing expertise in supporting whole-person health, chronic disease prevention, health promotion, and sustainable behavior change.

AHNCC and AHNA recognize this development as an opportunity to advance the visibility, professional recognition, and integration of holistic nursing and Nurse Coaching within mainstream healthcare.

What the New Medicare Policy Means

Beginning January 1, 2027, Medicare will provide national payment rates for health and well-being coaching services under CPT codes 0591T, 0592T, and 0593T.

Key provisions include:

.National Medicare payment: Medicare will set standard payment rates for health and well-being coaching services.

.Recognized credentials: AHNCC's NC-BC and HWNC-BC credentials are accepted for qualified coaches.

.General supervision: Services can be provided under the supervision of an eligible Medicare-enrolled practitioner, who does not need to be physically present.

.Telehealth access: Coaching services can be provided through telehealth, following Medicare guidelines.

.Flexible frequency: There is no set monthly limit, as long as services are medically reasonable and necessary.

The currently reported CMS national office payment rate for the initial health and well-being coaching assessment (CPT 0591T) is $137.69, with regional adjustments.

Understanding Medicare Billing: An Important Distinction for Registered Nurses

While this policy expands opportunities for qualified Nurse Coaches to participate in Medicare-reimbursable services, it is important to understand the distinction between providing coaching services and independently billing Medicare.

Registered Nurses (RNs), including board-certified Nurse Coaches, cannot independently submit Medicare claims for these services under this new policy.

Instead, an eligible Medicare-enrolled practitioner, such as a physician or nurse practitioner, must submit the claim. A qualified Nurse Coach may provide coaching services under that practitioner's general supervision, provided all applicable Medicare coverage, credentialing, documentation, and billing requirements are met.

AHNCC and AHNA celebrate this historic milestone and the nurses, Nurse Coaches, educators, and advocates whose dedication has helped advance the recognition of whole-person health and healing.

About the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation (AHNCC)

The American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation advances holistic nursing through professional certification and recognition of nursing competencies grounded in holistic principles. AHNCC offers national board certification pathways, including Nurse Coach Board Certified (NC-BC) and Health and Wellness Nurse Coach Board Certified (HWNC-BC), supporting nurses committed to whole-person health and healing.

About the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA)

The American Holistic Nurses Association is a professional specialty nursing organization dedicated to advancing holistic nursing through education, research, advocacy, community, and professional development. AHNA supports nurses in integrating holistic principles into their professional practice and advancing whole-person health and healing.

American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA)

Terri Roberts JD, RN

...

Margaret Erickson

AHNCC

+1 785-267-0943

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Historic Milestone for Nurse Coaching: CMS Recognizes AHNCC Nurse Coach Credentials in 2027 Medicare Payment Policy News Provided By AHNCC November 09, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.