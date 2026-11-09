Master Pro Plumber Highlights Water Heater Installation In Des Plaines, IL

The family-owned Des Plaines plumber installs and repairs tank and tankless water heaters, with six years of labor coverage on new units.

- Jimmy Campbell, Owner of Master Pro PlumberDES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Master Pro Plumber, a family-owned plumbing company in Des Plaines, IL, is highlighting its water heater installation and repair services for homes and businesses in Des Plaines, Park Ridge, Mount Prospect, Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Glenview, and Northbrook. The company works on tank and tankless water heaters, including gas, electric, and heat pump models, and installs Bradford White units.Master Pro Plumber has served the area since 1989, and its technicians are paid hourly with no commissions, so there is no pressure to buy more than a job needs. Installed prices are quoted up front and include the expansion tank, a new emergency shut-off valve, haul-away of the old heater, and the permit. New water heaters are covered by the manufacturer's warranty plus six years of coverage on labor."Why call an amateur when you can call the master? Our technicians find the problem fast and give you a fair price before the work starts," said Jimmy Campbell, owner of Master Pro Plumber.Master Pro Plumber offers 24-hour emergency service, and customers can call (224) 567-2501 to schedule a water heater repair or installation. The company also provides commercial plumbing service and repair.FAQWhat water heaters does Master Pro Plumber install and repair?Master Pro Plumber installs and repairs tank and tankless water heaters, including gas, electric, and heat pump models, for homes and businesses, and installs Bradford White water heaters.What warranty comes with a new water heater?New water heaters are covered by the manufacturer's warranty, which is typically six years, plus six years of coverage on labor from Master Pro Plumber.Does Master Pro Plumber offer emergency service?Yes. Master Pro Plumber offers 24-hour emergency service for homes and businesses.About Master Pro Plumber IncMaster Pro Plumber Inc is a family-owned plumbing company based in Des Plaines, Illinois, serving homes and businesses since 1989 and led by owner Jimmy Campbell. The company provides water heater installation and repair, emergency plumbing, sewer and drain cleaning, sump pumps, boiler repair, water filtration, and commercial plumbing service and repair. Illinois plumbing license 058-196088. Learn more at masterproplumber.Master Pro Plumber1539 East Oakton StreetDes Plaines, IL 60018(224) 567-2501...Media ContactJimmy Campbell, OwnerMaster Pro Plumber...(224) 567-2501

Jimmy Campbell

Master Pro Plumber

+1 224 567 2501

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Master Pro Plumber Highlights Water Heater Installation in Des Plaines, IL News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 09, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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