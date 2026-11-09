Sarah Oelschig, Coach And Author, Announces Holiday Workshop To Help Women Navigate The Season Without Losing Themselves

Sarah Oelschig Offers Practical Guidance for Managing Holiday Stress, Setting Boundaries, and Protecting Personal Well-Being

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy, connection, and celebration. Yet for many women, the season brings mounting expectations, family obligations, emotional exhaustion, and the pressure to make everything perfect for everyone else. Sarah Oelschig, certified professional coach and award-winning author, is helping women approach the holidays differently with her upcoming live group workshop, Navigating the Holidays Without Losing Yourself, taking place November 11, 2026. Registration is $25.

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"Women often feel that they have to hold everything together during the holidays. They're managing family expectations, coordinating celebrations, taking care of others, and trying to make everything special. Somewhere along the way, their own needs become an afterthought," says Oelschig. "I want women to recognize that they don't have to exhaust themselves to create meaningful experiences. They can show up for the people they love without losing themselves in the process."

The workshop will address the challenges women face when balancing their own needs with the expectations of family, friends, and professional responsibilities. Drawing on her experience with burnout recovery and her coaching philosophy, Oelschig will encourage participants to reconsider traditional holiday expectations, establish healthier boundaries, and make intentional choices that support their well-being.

"You don't have to wait until you're completely depleted to make a change. Recognizing when your life is no longer working for you is the first step toward doing something about it. Success should not come at the expense of your well-being," says Oelschig.

A December 2025 Marist Poll found that 55% of women consider the holidays more stressful than fun. For women accustomed to managing everyone else's expectations, the season can quickly become another exercise in putting their own needs aside. Oelschig wants to change that narrative, encouraging women to recognize that they don't have to sacrifice their well-being to make the holidays meaningful.

Her message is also at the heart of her book, Unburned: A Slightly Messy, Mostly Honest Guide to Life After Burnout, which received the International Firebird Book Award for the second quarter of 2026. Now available as an audiobook, it combines personal stories, psychological research, and practical strategies to help readers understand burnout, rebuild their sense of identity, establish boundaries, and rediscover joy.

"Recovering from burnout isn't about becoming better at squeezing more into an already overwhelming life. It's about getting honest about what isn't working, understanding the patterns that keep us stuck, and making room for the things that genuinely matter," Oelschig explains. "That's the message behind Unburned, and it's especially important during a season when so many people feel obligated to put themselves last."

About Sarah Oelschig

Sarah Oelschig is a certified professional coach, author, and People Operations leader who helps individuals navigate burnout, overcome personal and professional challenges, and reconnect with themselves. Drawing on her background in Counseling Psychology, organizational leadership, and her own experience with burnout, Oelschig takes a compassionate yet practical approach to coaching, helping clients gain clarity, recognize patterns that may be holding them back, establish healthier boundaries, and move toward meaningful change. Through individual coaching sessions and her writing, she encourages people to challenge expectations, rediscover their strengths, and create lives that reflect their values and priorities. She is the author of Unburned: A Slightly Messy, Mostly Honest Guide to Life After Burnout, now available as an audiobook.

To learn more about Sarah Oelschig, register for the workshop, explore her coaching services, or find Unburned, visit .

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Sarah Oelschig, Coach and Author, Announces Holiday Workshop to Help Women Navigate the Season Without Losing Themselves News Provided By Boundless Media November 09, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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