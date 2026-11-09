Local Roots Highlights Christmas Light Installation In Georgetown, TX

The Georgetown lawn care company designs, installs and takes down holiday lights for homeowners in Georgetown, Round Rock and nearby communities.

- Jonathan Johnson, Owner of Local Roots Lawn MaintenanceGEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local Roots Lawn Maintenance, a locally owned lawn care company in Georgetown, TX, is highlighting its Christmas light installation for homeowners in Georgetown, Round Rock, and nearby Central Texas communities as the holiday season approaches. The company designs the display, installs it, and takes it down after the season, and design mockups are available before the work begins.Lights are leased by default, which means Local Roots stores them and reinstalls them each year, and customers can also choose to purchase their lights. Many customers want their display up the day before Thanksgiving, and takedown is scheduled by January 15."Most families want their lights up before Thanksgiving, so we handle the design, the installation, and the takedown, and you get to enjoy the season without climbing a ladder," said Jonathan Johnson, owner of Local Roots Lawn Maintenance.The company, which also handles lawn maintenance, sod installation, top dressing, and core aeration, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Homeowners can call (512) 713-9097 or email... to request a Christmas light design.FAQWhat does the Christmas light service from Local Roots Lawn Maintenance include?The service includes custom design, professional installation, and takedown after the season, with design mockups available before installation.Does Local Roots lease or sell the lights?Lights are leased by default, stored by Local Roots, and reinstalled each year, and customers can purchase their lights for an additional cost.What areas does Local Roots Lawn Maintenance serve?Local Roots Lawn Maintenance is based in Georgetown, TX and serves Georgetown and Round Rock, with Christmas light installation available in other Central Texas communities.About Local Roots Lawn MaintenanceLocal Roots Lawn Maintenance LLC is a locally owned and operated lawn care company in Georgetown, Texas, led by owners Jonathan and Madie Johnson. The company offers lawn maintenance, sod installation, top dressing, core aeration, and Christmas light installation for homes in Georgetown and Round Rock. Learn more at localrootslawnmaintenance.Local Roots Lawn Maintenance213 Gidran TrailGeorgetown, TX 78626(512) 713-9097...Media ContactJonathan Johnson, Owner / Madie JohnsonLocal Roots Lawn Maintenance...(512) 713-9097

Jonathan Johnson / Madie Johnson

Local Roots Lawn Maintenance

+1 512 713 9097

...

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Local Roots Highlights Christmas Light Installation in Georgetown, TX News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 09, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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