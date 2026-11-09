Valvomax Unveils Filtermate And Wearscope At SEMA 2026, Completing Its Mess-Free DIY Oil Change System

Veteran-owned maker of the Quick Twist Oil Drain Valve introduces a mess-free filter tool and magnetic wear indicator

- Mike Burns, Founder of ValvoMaxGOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ValvoMax, the veteran-owned maker of the Quick Twist Oil Drain Valve, has announced two new products unveiled last week at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas: FilterMate, a mess-free oil filter removal system, and WearScope, a magnetic indicator that captures metal wear particles from engine oil as it drains. ValvoMax showed both products to retailers, distributors and media at its booth in the Tools & Equipment section, November 3-6.Since 2018, ValvoMax has set out to make the at-home oil change faster, cleaner and easier. Its Quick Twist valve has sold more than 100,000 units and ranks #1 on Amazon in the replacement drain plug category. FilterMate and WearScope take on the two jobs that remain: getting the old filter off without a mess, and knowing what the old oil says about the engine."Our customers already drain their oil in minutes with no mess. The filter was the last messy part of the job, and nobody had a simple way to check their oil for metal at home," said Mike Burns, founder of ValvoMax. "FilterMate and WearScope finish what Quick Twist started. With these two products, ValvoMax now covers the whole oil change, from the drain plug to the filter to the health of the engine."FilterMate: The Filter Comes Off Inside the BagFilterMate uses a slim disc that mounts permanently to the engine's filter mount, underneath the stock filter. At change time, a threaded coupler carrying a disposable FilterMate bag screws onto the disc. The user breaks the filter loose with a normal filter wrench, spins it off through the bag, and the filter and its oil drop straight into the bag instead of down the arm, onto the frame, or across the driveway. The coupler comes off, the bag seals shut, and the new filter goes on.A freely rotating retaining ring holds the bag so that twisting the filter does not pull on the disc, keeping the seal at the engine tight. FilterMate launches first for the Ford F-150, with additional vehicle applications to follow. The product is patent pending.WearScope: An At-a-Glance Look at Engine WearWearScope attaches to the discharge end of the oil drain tube. As used oil flows through its clear chamber, a sealed ring magnet pulls ferrous metal particles out of the stream. After the drain, the user removes the cap and inspects the magnet, giving an early look at internal engine wear without sending oil to a lab.WearScope works in a single pass during a normal drain, adds no restriction at the drain valve, and works whether the oil goes into a drain pan or through the ValvoMax FlowVent bag valve."Every product we make starts with a problem we've dealt with ourselves under a truck," said Kayne Smock, vice president of ValvoMax. "Anyone who has changed the filter on an F-150 knows how much oil ends up everywhere but the drain pan. FilterMate fixes that, and WearScope gives DIYers a look inside their engine that used to take a lab report."AvailabilityFilterMate and WearScope are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027. Retailers and distributors interested in carrying either product can contact ValvoMax through valvomax.About ValvoMaxValvoMax LLC is a veteran-owned automotive brand based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, founded in 2018 with a mission to be the one-stop shop for DIY oil changes. Its Quick Twist Oil Drain Valve replaces the factory drain plug with a 304 stainless steel, tool-free drain system available in more than 14 thread sizes. ValvoMax is a two-time SEMA Innovator of the Year award winner and is sold at Lowe's, Canadian Tire, Tractor Supply, Walmart, Amazon, Turn 5 and valvomax.

MICHAEL R BURNS

ValvoMax

+1 719-352-8361

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ValvoMax Unveils FilterMate and WearScope at SEMA 2026, Completing Its Mess-Free DIY Oil Change System News Provided By ValvoMax November 09, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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