Young Author Isaiah Gong Releases New Military Fantasy Novel, Conflagration Of Sycamore

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHARON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Teenage Massachusetts author Isaiah Gong has released his third fiction novel, Conflagration of Sycamore, a military fantasy novel set in an industrialized fantastical world shaped by war, empires, and geopolitical conflict.Released on September 22, 2026, Conflagration of Sycamore follows Acer, a boy whose quiet life in a forest village is disrupted when the Irkhet Empire invades his home. After surviving the invasion and being rescued by soldiers from the rival Aurellome Empire, Acer grows up haunted by memories of the invasion and a desire for revenge.Years later, Acer is drafted into the Aurellome Army when war reaches him again. His experiences as a soldier begin to challenge the way he once understood the conflict. As he encounters the effects of war on civilians and soldiers, Acer is forced to reconsider his notions of revenge, loyalty, freedom, and what he believes he is fighting for.The novel explores the personal effects of war, fate, and camaraderie. It is meant to be a cautionary tale on those that conflate violence with purpose.Gong's latest novel adds another story to his growing repertoire of published writing. Conflagration of Sycamore is his third fiction novel.Gong resides in Sharon, Massachusetts. Outside of fiction writing, he enjoys journaling, fishing, and hiking.Conflagration of Sycamore was published by Pine Book Writing and released on September 22, 2026.About Isaiah GongIsaiah Gong is a young fiction author based in Sharon, Massachusetts. Conflagration of Sycamore is his third published fiction novel, continuing his exploration of immersive worldbuilding, imperial conflict, and character-driven fantasy.Press & Media InquiriesFor interview requests, review copies, or media inquiries regarding Conflagration of Sycamore, please contact Isaiah Gong directly at...

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Young Author Isaiah Gong Releases New Military Fantasy Novel, Conflagration of Sycamore News Provided By Press Release Co. November 09, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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