Tip Top Car Wash Expands Indiana Presence With Fishers Grand Opening

Completed Fishers Tip Top Site

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Tip Top Car Wash today announced its eighth location at 9650 Lantern Rd. in Fishers, Indiana. To celebrate, the new site will offer free weekend washes.

- Shane AlexanderFISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tip Top Car Wash today announced its eighth location at 9650 Lantern Rd. in Fishers, Indiana. To celebrate, the new site will offer free washes from Friday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 15.The Fishers opening is Tip Top's first location in the community and the latest step in the brand's growth across Indiana. The new location will offer modern wash technology, complimentary vacuums and unlimited wash memberships, providing Fishers residents with a convenient option for keeping their vehicles clean year-round.“Opening our Fishers location is a huge milestone.” said Shane Alexander, District Manager of Tip Top Car Wash.“It's a reminder of how far we've come, from a big idea to a growing brand powered by incredible employees and loyal customers. We're excited to put down roots in Fishers, build new relationships, and continue raising the bar for what a car wash experience can be.”What to Expect at Grand OpeningFree washes, all wash levels: Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Fishers location.Free gift: The first 100 customers receive a Tip Top microfiber towel while supplies last.10/10 membership offer: Sign up at the Fishers location and pay $10 a month for your first two months of unlimited washes. The offer runs through Dec. 15, 2026.The Fishers location features 2 lanes, 11 vacuums, and 4 different packages to choose from. The site is open from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM Monday through Saturday and 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday.Tip Top Car Wash Fishers Grand OpeningLocation: 9650 Lantern Rd., Fishers, IN 46037Opening Date: Monday, Nov. 13, 2026Free Wash Weekend: Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 15Free Wash Offer: All wash levels at the Fishers locationGiveaway: Free microfiber towels for the first 100 customersMembership Special: First two months for $10 per month during the promotional periodAbout Tip Top Car WashTip Top Car Wash is an Indiana-based express car wash brand with eight locations across the state. Tip Top provides the best car wash experience, offering superior customer experience, high-quality and eco-friendly wash with complimentary vacuums. Members can take advantage of unlimited washes at any location.

Kheera Clingman

Ohio Car Wash Holdings

+1 419-567-6133

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Tip Top Car Wash Expands Indiana Presence with Fishers Grand Opening News Provided By Ohio Car Wash Holdings November 09, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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