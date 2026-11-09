ALS United Greater New York Honors Marc Cinque, Dr. Neil Shneider, Geno Smith, Tim Kurkjian, And Tiffany Dillon

Legacy Gala November 10, 2026

Annual Legacy Gala honors leaders in philanthropy, research, sports, sports journalism, and advocacy.

- Kristen Cocoman, President and CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALS United Greater New York will bring the community together for its annual Legacy Gala on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Pier Sixty in New York City. The evening will honor leaders in philanthropy, research, sports, and sports journalism, and pay tribute to Tiffany Dillon, who is living with ALS. ESPN's Jeremy Schaap will host.Marc Cinque - Jacob K. Javits Lifetime Achievement Award: Marc Cinque is Chief Executive Officer of Premio Foods, one of the largest manufacturers of fresh sausage in the world. Alongside his late brother, Steven, Marc built the company into the global leader in high-end sausage products it is today. In 2007, Steven was diagnosed with ALS, and he bravely battled the disease until his passing in 2009. To honor his brother's memory and carry forward his legacy, Marc and the Cinque family have remained deeply committed to philanthropy, partnering closely with ALS United Greater New York to support care and research.Dr. Neil Shneider - Alan R. Griffith Visionary Research Award: Dr. Shneider is the Claire Tow Professor of Motor Neuron Disorders, Director of the Eleanor and Lou Gehrig ALS Center at Columbia University, and Co-Director of the Claire Tow Center for Motor Neuron Biology and Disease. As a physician-scientist, he has moved ideas from the lab to the clinic, and from the clinic to families, with a commitment to both discovery and the people living with this disease. His groundbreaking work laid the foundation for an investigational RNA-targeted medicine for FUS-ALS, which Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its partner Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.) then carried through clinical development. Together, they have brought it from promising science to the Phase 3 FUSION study, the first placebo-controlled trial to show benefit from a therapy targeting the genetic cause of FUS-ALS, bringing new hope to families affected by this devastating disease.Geno Smith - Sports Award: Geno Smith has built a remarkable NFL career defined by perseverance, resilience, and leadership. A standout quarterback at West Virginia University, he earned First-Team All-Big East honors before the New York Jets selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In 2022, he led the Seahawks to the playoffs and earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, along with the first of two consecutive Pro Bowl selections. Off the field, Geno supports young people and families through his 7 Sunday Heroes Foundation, which he started while with the Jets and which invites underprivileged kids and kids with special needs to games, and he hosts an annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for families in need.Tim Kurkjian - Champion Award: Tim Kurkjian joined ESPN in March 1998 as a reporter and senior writer for Baseball Tonight, and he continues to deliver his signature insight and passion through his writing and regular appearances on Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter. He is also a fixture of ESPN's Little League World Series coverage and has served as an analyst in the booth for Monday Night Baseball and Wednesday Night Baseball. Off the air, Kurkjian has long used his voice to support those facing devastating illness. He has shared the story of his father's battle with cancer and, in the last few years, he turned his advocacy toward ALS when his brother, Matt Kurkjian, was diagnosed in July 2021. Matt passed away from the disease on September 4, 2023. In Matt's honor, Tim is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for ALS research and support for ALS organizations. His efforts have brought the story of the fight against ALS to baseball fans and beyond, turning loss into hope for families still facing the disease.Tiffany Dillon - Tribute: The evening will also pay tribute to Tiffany Dillon, who is living with ALS. In 2024, shortly after getting married, Tiffany noticed unexplained weakness and stiffness in her right foot. What seemed like a minor injury progressed to falls, trouble with stairs, and increasing loss of mobility. After months of testing, she was diagnosed with ALS in May 2025 at age 29. In April 2026, Tiffany and her husband, Josh, welcomed their son, Mason. Becoming a mother while living with ALS has brought profound challenges and perspectives and has reinforced her belief that life still holds joy, meaning, and possibility. Today, Tiffany advocates for the ALS community and supports research that gives people more options, more time, and more hope.About the Legacy Gala - The Legacy Gala is the signature fundraising event of ALS United Greater New York. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has often been recognized nationally for more than eighty years as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Yet to date, there is no known cause, cure, or effective treatment for this fatal disease. The Legacy Gala raises crucial funds in this fight against ALS. Together, we are making impactful strides towards a cure.The Legacy GalaTuesday, November 10, 2026Pier Sixty, New York City6:30 PM Reception and Silent Auction7:30 PM Dinner and Awards PresentationHosted by ESPN's Jeremy SchaapPurchase tickets at Legacy GalaABOUT ALS UNITED GREATER NEW YORK - ALS United Greater New York is a nonprofit organization serving over 1,300 people living with ALS and families throughout New York City, Long Island, Northern & Central New Jersey, and Westchester & the Hudson Valley. Proceeds from all events benefit ALS United Greater New York to help fund medical research, local care services, and advocacy efforts. ALS United is dedicated to the fight against ALS and has received a top 4-Star Charity Navigator rating and a Gold Star from GuideStar for its charitable effectiveness.For more information about ALS United Greater New York, visit als-ny.

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ALS United Greater New York Honors Marc Cinque, Dr. Neil Shneider, Geno Smith, Tim Kurkjian, and Tiffany Dillon News Provided By ALS United Greater New York November 09, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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