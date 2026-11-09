PSAC National Board Of Directors Votes To Lift Trusteeship Of The Union Of National Employees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UNE takes an important step toward renewed, member-led governance

Following a year of rebuilding, UNE prepares to return to elected leadership and strengthen its connection with members.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Board of Directors (NBoD) of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) voted today to lift the trusteeship of the Union of National Employees (UNE), marking a significant milestone in the union's recovery and its return to member-led governance.

Since trusteeship began in October 2025, UNE has worked to stabilize operations, strengthen governance, improve support for Locals and rebuild relationships with members. Local compliance has increased from 23% in 2025 to 81%, while essential services and representation for members continued throughout the process.

UNE's August 2026 Convention marked another important milestone. Members debated resolutions, helped shape the union's future and elected new leadership, creating a democratic mandate for the organization's next chapter. Work to review UNE's bylaws and governance framework has laid the foundation for clearer responsibilities, stronger accountability and more effective member representation.

“The NBoD made the difficult decision last year to place UNE under trusteeship. There was a lot to fix, and we had to regain our members' trust. Above all, I want to thank our local representatives who, despite the uncertainty, stood by our members, defended their interests and kept our locals running, helping us open this new chapter. Thanks also to the Deputy Trustees and their teams, who set in motion the work of winning back our members. I am very proud to have been part of this effort. With organized locals, a restructured staff and an in-house team fully dedicated to solidarity and member involvement, UNE can only achieve great things.”

- Alex Silas, UNE Trustee

With trusteeship lifted, UNE will move under administration, with the National Executive resuming leadership of the union. UNE Administrator Dominic Lavoie will work alongside the elected leadership to support an orderly transition, maintain continuity in member services and ensure that the progress made during trusteeship is sustained.

The transition marks an opportunity for UNE to take ownership of its future, strengthen its democratic structures and build a culture of transparency, accountability and collaboration. The priority is to support Locals, strengthen regional connections and ensure members have meaningful opportunities to participate in their union.

“Today, we turn the page. We have not forgotten where we come from, but we are looking toward the future. At our convention in August, members told us clearly that they want transparency, clarity and real support. We heard them. Now we need to make their ideas a reality. Our members work in many federal departments and agencies, including Parks Canada and IRCC, and our young workers showed at convention how ready they are to get involved. That diversity and energy are our strengths. Across the country, federal public service workers feel forgotten by their own government. We will stand with them and make sure the government remembers its responsibility to the people who serve Canadians.” -

Jean-Michel Lavergne, UNE President

UNE represents nearly 27000 members in multiple federal departments and agencies across Canada, including Parks Canada and Treasury Board. It is a component of PSAC.

Media contact:

Yousrah Manset

She/Her/Elle

Communications & Research Officer | Agente de communications et de recherche

Union of National Employees | Syndicat des employées et employés nationaux

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