Massive Demand For Adaptivemotion Drives Patriot Dynamic Systems 10X Capacity Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Competition is driving upfitter brands to the only 21st century suspension. More capable. More reliable. Lowest cost of ownership of anything comparable.

PONDERAY, ID, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the specialty truck business, the upfitter who offers the best truck first wins the customer. That race has a new prize: AdaptiveMotion, the active suspension from Patriot Dynamic Systems. The first upfitter in a market to offer it sells something no one else there has.Every specialty market has a job that ordinary suspension cannot do. Petroleum and timber industry upfitters need extreme performance: heavy service bodies, rough ground, steep slopes and 33-degree self-leveling. RV owners need real-time anti-sway and a plush highway ride, loaded or empty. Overland vehicles carry a full load far from pavement. Brush trucks, fire trucks and ambulances need redundancy so they are never stranded in a dangerous situation, unable to carry out the mission or get the patient to help. One suspension does all of it, and each upfitter wants to be the one who offers it first.That is why military contractors, upfitters in the fire, brush truck, emergency vehicle, work truck, overland and RV markets, and truck owners have asked Patriot Dynamic Systems about thousands of AdaptiveMotion systems. That is far more than the company can build today. So Patriot Dynamic Systems is expanding its AdaptiveMotion manufacturing base to 10x its original projections.This is the reason. Standard on every truck, in addition to unbeatable performance, massive travel and lift capabilities, self-leveling to 33 degrees, 44 inches of articulation, aerospace coatings for the most comfortable highway ride in the category, and a million-mile warranty: push-button lift, automatic sway control, fail-operational and open programming. Options the upfitter chooses to offer: double redundancy, triple redundancy, custom macros for push-button operations, and upgrades and support for suspension parts, chassis and programming, backed by Patriot's R&D and manufacturing. Flexible product offerings, based on each upfitter's needs. The upfitter decides what to offer its customers.How to get in. Production is limited, even at 10x the original projections. Upfitters buy under contract, and pricing is based on the volume in that contract. Pre-orders open December 1 for the March 2027 run, and a pre-order holds a place in it. First deliveries are expected in May 2027. First to order, first to have it.AdaptiveMotion is the 21st century solution for heavy-duty suspension. It works on traditional and autonomous vehicles. It is the only heavy-duty suspension invented in this century. From what Patriot Dynamic Systems knows of the market, it is the only product that does all of this. Here is why everyone wants it.It thinks for itself. AdaptiveMotion scans the road 1,000 times a second and adjusts each shock in almost real time. It controls sway automatically. It self-levels up to 33 degrees, so a vehicle on a side slope stays level and a loaded vehicle does not squat. It gives 44 inches of articulation, so the wheels stay on the ground. Lift is push-button, adjustable and customizable, anywhere from stock to full lift.It hauls and it rides. Under load it works like a leaf spring. Empty, it rides like a coilover. That means one vehicle that carries heavy and still rides smooth. Every shock shaft is coated in Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC), an aerospace coating. DLC reduces stiction, which means the plushest ride on the market. The system is closed-loop pneumatic, so it stays clean and dry inside.It bolts on and moves with the owner. AdaptiveMotion fits Ford F-250 through F-550 and Ram 2500 through 5500 trucks. Bolt-on means a 16 to 20 hour install with no cutting and no welding, faster and more efficient than any other option. A million miles means the system moves from one work truck to the next. It bolts on and off, so leased work trucks can be upfitted with this equipment.It gets the crew home. Double redundant, fail-operational systems mean drivers won't get stuck in a dangerous or remote situation.It is ready for what comes next. AdaptiveMotion is an open architecture. It reads the terrain, feeds back to and responds to an autonomous vehicle's vision stack.It is proven. AdaptiveMotion was tested for nine years and 220,000 miles with no visible wear and no failure. The shocks carry a 10-year, 1,000,000-mile warranty.*Upfitters: press the Become an Upfitter button, found on every page of .Individual owners are always welcome. Press the Shop button to order a system for your own truck.About Patriot Dynamic Systems. Patriot Dynamic Systems is a veteran-owned vehicle technology company based in Ponderay, Idaho. Its products include AdaptiveMotion, tactical UTV trailers, and myriad SKUs, from customizable pit carts to trailer tie-down rails and extreme duty parts for rock climbing and off-road competition. Under development for release in 2027 are RZR suspension upgrades and industrial heavy-duty truck suspension.Media inquiries:*See warranty for details.

Emma Sivess

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Massive Demand for AdaptiveMotion Drives Patriot Dynamic Systems 10x Capacity Expansion News Provided By Unlimited Content November 09, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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