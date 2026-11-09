The Dam Plumber Highlights Water Heater Repair And Installation In Boulder City

The family-owned Boulder City plumber repairs and installs tank and tankless water heaters with upfront pricing and honest options.

- Matthew Blosfield, Owner of The Dam PlumberBOULDER CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dam Plumber, a family-owned plumbing company in Boulder City, NV, is highlighting its water heater repair and installation services for homes and businesses in Boulder City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas. The company repairs and replaces tank water heaters and installs tankless water heaters, and it tells customers honestly whether a repair or a new unit makes more sense.The Dam Plumber is owned by Matthew Blosfield, a plumber who spent years as a commercial plumbing supervisor before starting the company in 2024. Customers get an upfront price and real options before any work starts, and no one on the crew is paid on commission, so there is no pressure to buy anything that is not needed. Work in Nevada carries a 1-year workmanship warranty."We tell you what we would do if it were our own house, and you know the price before we start," said Matthew Blosfield, owner of The Dam Plumber.Emergency service is available, and the office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Homeowners and businesses can call (725) 254-0089 or book online through the company website.FAQWhat water heater services does The Dam Plumber offer?The Dam Plumber repairs and replaces tank water heaters and installs and services tankless water heaters for homes and businesses in Boulder City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas.How does The Dam Plumber price its work?Customers get an upfront price and real options before any work starts, and no one on the crew is paid on commission.Does The Dam Plumber offer emergency service?Yes. Emergency service is available. After-hours work is billed at time and a half with a two-hour minimum plus materials, and customers are told the price before work begins.About The Dam PlumberThe Dam Plumber is a family-owned plumbing company in Boulder City, Nevada, the town that built the Hoover Dam. The company handles water heaters and tankless installs, gas lines, drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer main repair and replacement, repiping, and commercial plumbing including tenant improvements, for homes and businesses in Boulder City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas. Nevada C-1 license #0091779, bid limit $207,000. Arizona ROC #365536. Learn more at thedamplumber.The Dam PlumberBoulder City, NV(725) 254-0089...Media ContactMatthew Blosfield, OwnerThe Dam Plumber...(725) 254-0089

Matthew Blosfield

The Dam Plumber

+1 725 254 0089

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The Dam Plumber Highlights Water Heater Repair and Installation in Boulder City News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 09, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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