CARERITE CENTERS HONORS VETERANS THROUGHOUT THE NATION THROUGH ANNUAL PIE DAY CAMPAIGN

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CareRite Centers, the premier provider of subacute and skilled nursing care in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida, is proud to continue their commitment to supporting, serving, and providing care and careers to our Nation's Veterans. In honor of Veterans Day 2026, CareRite Centers is continuing its beloved annual Pie Day tradition, gifting delicious Apple and Pumpkin pies to the brave men and women who have served our country to enjoy throughout the upcoming holiday season.Throughout the week leading up to Veterans Day, CareRite communities across the network are coming together to recognize and honor Veterans, their surviving spouses, and CareRite team members who have selflessly served. Thousands of pies are being distributed nationwide, including deliveries to local VA hospitals, VFW posts, and senior centers throughout the communities CareRite proudly serves, spreading gratitude and appreciation to Veterans across the nation.Pie Day remains one of CareRite Centers' most cherished annual traditions, bringing people together through one of the simplest yet most meaningful gestures of appreciation: a freshly baked pie shared in gratitude. Each year, this special initiative serves as a heartfelt reminder of the importance of community, compassion, and honoring those who have dedicated their lives to serving others.Adding to this year's Veterans Day programming, CareRite Centers is proud to host this exciting Instagram Veterans Giveaway for the second year in a row! Five incredible Veterans from within the network (or a team member and the special Veteran in their life) will be selected to receive an exclusive VIP experience in the CareRite Gratitude Suite at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden! Each Veteran, accompanied by a guest of their choice, will have the opportunity to watch the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, November 11th, 2026, at 7:00 PM. This unforgettable evening of basketball and gratitude will be dedicated to recognizing and honoring these extraordinary individuals for their service to our Nation.Through these special experiences, CareRite Centers continues to find meaningful and memorable ways to express their appreciation for Veterans, creating opportunities for gratitude, connection, and lasting memories.“At CareRite Centers, honoring our Veterans is about more than expressing our thanks; it is about creating moments that remind them just how valued and appreciated they truly are,” shared Dr. Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer at CareRite Centers.“Whether it's sharing a pie with a Veteran in our community or creating unforgettable experiences at Madison Square Garden, every gesture is an opportunity to give back to those who have given so much. We are incredibly proud to continue building traditions that commemorate their service, bring people together, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”CareRite Centers remains deeply committed to supporting Veterans and their families year-round, both within their local communities and throughout its network of rehabilitation and skilled nursing centers. Through initiatives such as Pie Day and special Veterans experiences, CareRite proudly continues its mission of honoring and giving back to the brave men and women who have served our country.To learn more about Pie Day and Veterans support throughout the CareRite Centers network, please contact....

Ashley Romano

CareRite Centers, LLC

631-617-7785

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CARERITE CENTERS HONORS VETERANS THROUGHOUT THE NATION THROUGH ANNUAL PIE DAY CAMPAIGN News Provided By CareRite Centers November 09, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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