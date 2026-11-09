Alternative Pop-Rock Artist Ava Renn Finds Light In The Darkness On New Album 'You Want Love'

Photo credit: Justin Cook

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alternative pop-rock artist Ava Renn returns with her powerful second studio album, 'You Want Love ', a raw, cinematic exploration of pain, desire and self-discovery that finds the rising artist confronting the darkest chapters of her life in pursuit of something brighter.Blending gritty rock energy with razor-edged pop sensibilities, 'You Want Love' captures the tension between vulnerability and defiance. Across ten tracks, Renn navigates the complexities of personal transformation, turning experiences of darkness, emotional turmoil and introspection into an uncompromising statement of artistic identity.Textured, driving and atmospheric, the album moves between brooding intimacy and explosive rock intensity, combining the emotional immediacy of pop with the experimental edge of art rock. Rather than shying away from difficult experiences, Renn embraces them, exploring the uncomfortable spaces between pain and healing, darkness and light.“This album is reflective of the crucial point in my life where I've stepped, unapologetically, into myself as both an artist and an alchemist of the more grievous valleys I've experienced,” Renn explains.“It's an art piece nurtured by the complexities of what it takes to live lightly whilst understanding the dark.”Recorded over just 15 days in the woods of Canyon Falls, Minnesota, 'You Want Love' was born from an immersive creative process that saw Renn and her band fully surrender to the emotional landscape of the record. Removed from the distractions of everyday life, the musicians channelled both personal highs and lows into the sessions, building a richly textured sonic world that prioritises instinct, expression and authenticity.The result is an album that feels as unfiltered as it is carefully constructed, with each song contributing to a wider exploration of what it means to reclaim your voice and emerge from difficult experiences with a renewed sense of self.Previously released singles 'Sellout's Prelude', 'You Want Love', 'Violet' and 'Prey' have already offered glimpses into the album's dark, cinematic universe, attracting significant press and radio interest while showcasing Renn's ability to balance fierce rock instrumentation with deeply personal songwriting.Having written and played music since the age of 11, Renn has long used songwriting as an outlet for experiences that are difficult to articulate elsewhere. What began as a refuge during periods of personal chaos has evolved into an artistic identity built on emotional honesty, creative independence and a refusal to soften the edges of her experiences.That philosophy sits at the heart of 'You Want Love'. Rather than presenting healing as a straightforward journey, Renn acknowledges the contradictions that come with personal growth, recognising that embracing life's lighter moments often requires confronting the darkness that came before them.Across tracks including 'Echoes', 'Mockingbird', 'Strange World', 'Spine' and 'Shadow Chaser', the album unfolds as a cohesive artistic statement, culminating in 'Wake Up Shooting Star'. Together, the ten songs capture an artist stepping fully into her creative identity, unafraid to explore the more uncomfortable corners of human experience.With 'You Want Love', Ava Renn delivers her most personal statement yet, transforming pain into expression and vulnerability into strength. Dark, visceral and unapologetically honest, the album is a testament to the freedom that comes from embracing every part of yourself.

Bee Adamic

Liberty Music PR

+44 1273 044268

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Alternative pop-rock artist Ava Renn Finds Light in the Darkness on New Album 'You Want Love' News Provided By Liberty Music PR November 09, 2026, 20:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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