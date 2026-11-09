Amit Shah Targets Drug-Free Gujarat By 2028 With New 1033 Helpline

Efforts to Combat Drug Menace

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged citizens to work together to make Gujarat a drug-free state by December 2028, stressing that the government has adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy to completely eradicate the drug menace threatening the future of young people.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Shah announced that a toll-free helpline and control room at 1033 would become operational from December 1, 2026. He called upon citizens, parents and teachers to report any instances of drug sale or consumption in their surroundings by calling 1033 after December 1, 2026. He said this would help authorities take strict action against those involved and bring them to justice.

Major Development Initiatives

Ahead of the festive season and the New Year, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah presented Ahmedabad residents with several development projects to improve public convenience and quality of life. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for around 30 public welfare projects worth over ₹1,400 crore, undertaken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister-in-Charge Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, Mayor Hitesh Barot, MPs Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana, and Nikol MLA and State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma attended the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies of various public welfare projects.

Housing and Urban Infrastructure Upgrades

The Union Home Minister conducted a computerised draw for over 9,000 houses and 16 shops, including permanent houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for residents of the Ramapir No Tekra slum area in Vadaj. He also handed over house keys to the beneficiaries.

He also handed over house keys to the beneficiaries.

On the occasion, he inaugurated the six-lane ISKCON-Sanand Elevated Corridor, built at an estimated cost of ₹464 crore to ease traffic congestion on the SG Highway.

During the programme, Shah unveiled the Ahmedabad Tourism logo and felicitated Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation sanitation workers for their contribution to keeping the city clean.

He also symbolically handed over house keys to three beneficiaries.

The newly constructed 200 MLD-capacity Water Treatment Plant at Jaspur and a 7.40-km-long trunk main pipeline were also inaugurated to meet Ahmedabad's future drinking water needs.

Foundation stones were also laid for several development projects, including a Tropical Forest at Sabarmati Riverfront, to be developed at an estimated cost of ₹62.31 crore. Other projects include senior citizens' parks, yoga corners, drainage networks, bus depots and terminals, slum redevelopment works, rising mains and stormwater pumping stations across various wards of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Recalling his early days of Public life, he stated that Ramapir No Tekra, which once lacked basic amenities, has now seen an improvement in the living conditions of poor families through the distribution of keys to permanent houses and shops equipped with modern facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme to replace slum dwellings with permanent homes has brought new hope to millions of poor families.

Leaders Praise Development Focus

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended Diwali greetings to everyone present. He said that, continuing the tradition started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of celebrating development as a festival, Shah has made Diwali brighter for Ahmedabad residents by dedicating development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees during the festive season.

Referring to the development projects, the Chief Minister said that the newly constructed ISKCON-Sanand Elevated Corridor would provide major relief from traffic congestion to lakhs of daily commuters. He added that the commencement of work on a rainwater drainage pumping station in the Bopal-Ghuma area would help provide a permanent solution to waterlogging.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the guidance of the Union Home Minister, the country's internal security has been strengthened. He said that decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370, the introduction of new criminal laws and action against Naxalism have contributed to making the country more secure. He added that, as the country's first Union Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah has created new opportunities for prosperity by connecting even the most marginalised sections of society with the cooperative sector. Housing schemes have also helped improve the living standards of poor families by providing them with permanent homes.

On this occasion, Mayor Hitesh Barot delivered the welcome address and said that the Union Home Minister had gifted several development projects to the citizens of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. He added that the allotment of houses to over 9,000 beneficiaries would bring new hope to their families. He further stated that projects such as drinking water facilities for over 12 lakh families, smart schools, Anganwadis and senior citizens' parks had been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid. These projects would contribute to improving the quality of life of city residents.

The event was attended by MLAs from various Assembly constituencies under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, prominent leader Prerak Shah, AMC office-bearers, chairpersons and members of various committees, and local councillors. (ANI)

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