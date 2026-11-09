MENAFN - GetNews)"The S-01E Economy custom presentation folder from Wholesale Pocket Folders, printed on 14 pt coated stock"Custom presentation folders on 14 pt stock now have no minimum order and published prices at every quantity, with 100 folders at $239 and 2 day turnaround from a Phoenix shop that has printed more than 13 million folders

Phoenix, AZ - November 9, 2026 - Custom presentation folders now start at $74 for a single folder at Wholesale Pocket Folders, a Phoenix trade printer that has made pocket folders for more than 40 years. The company has dropped its minimum order to one folder and published its full price list, which it says is the lowest in the United States at every quantity.

Starting prices for a 9 x 12 full color presentation folder on 14 pt coated stock, die cut and glued, with business card slits in both pockets and 2 day turnaround

1 folder $74

25 folders $99

100 folders $239

250 folders $359

500 folders $499

1,000 folders $587

Most online folder printers start at 250 to 500 folders and offer nothing under 250. Most of them are over $850 for 1,000 folders. Wholesale Pocket Folders prints 1,000 for $587, 100 for $239, and will print 1, 5 or 10 so a buyer can check color and quality before a bigger run.

"Most of the folders we print are runs under 500, and a lot of them are 25 or 100," said Ty Blankenship, owner of wholesalepocketfolders. "We print them on 14 pt coated two sides, not the thinner one side stock, and they ship in two days. Need it faster, we do next day and same day."

Why the company says it is the number one folder printer in the US

Lowest published price at every quantity from 1 to 2,000

No minimum order

14 pt coated two side stock standard, where most printers use coated one side

2 day turnaround standard, next day and same day available with a 9 AM Arizona cutoff

Every folder printed in the company's own Phoenix shop on a Fujifilm J Press with a G7 calibrated workflow

More than 13 million folders printed with fewer than 20 reprints

Blind shipping for print shops and designers who resell

Common questions answered on the site

How much do custom presentation folders cost? From $74 for one, $239 for 100, $499 for 500.

What is the minimum order for custom folders? One.

How fast can custom folders be printed? Two days standard, same day with a 9 AM Arizona cutoff.

What paper are presentation folders printed on? 14 pt coated two sides. The S-01 Standard folder adds coatings, PMS colors, custom slits and a 16 pt upgrade.

Is the back of the folder extra? No. The back and inside pockets print on the same side of the sheet, so they are free.

Prices, templates and 20 folder styles are at

About Wholesale Pocket Folders

Wholesale Pocket Folders is the online store of Can Do Printing LLC, a family owned trade printer in Phoenix, Arizona founded in 1983. The company prints custom pocket folders, presentation folders and business folders for print shops, designers, promotional product companies, schools, car dealerships and real estate offices across the United States. Its mission is to give small buyers the same price and turnaround that large print buyers get.