Blue Biofuels (OTCQB: BIOF): Why Now Low-Carbon Renewable Fuels In Focus

DALLAS, Texas, November 9, 2026 - Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) is advancing toward commercial renewable-fuel production as the November 3 election results renew attention to U.S. energy policy. With Democrats winning congressional control beginning in January 2027, lower-carbon energy could attract increased legislative attention, although new incentives remain uncertain.

BIOF is developing a domestic source of cellulosic ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable gasoline from abundant, non-food plant materials.

Proprietary Technology and Domestic Feedstocks

The company's wholly owned, patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology converts cellulose from King Grass, sugarcane bagasse, corn stover and agricultural residues into fermentable sugars for ethanol production. This approach reduces reliance on food crops while supporting the circular economy.

Through licensed Vertimass technology and its VertiBlue Fuels joint venture, BIOF plans to convert ethanol into SAF and other renewable fuels. The company describes its cellulosic ethanol-to-SAF pathway as capable of more than 80% lifecycle emissions reduction versus fossil fuels, depending on feedstocks and production configuration.

Why Now: Progress Toward Commercial Deployment

BIOF reports completing its DOE Phase II SBIR project, advancing pilot-scale testing and optimization. Its planned Frostproof, Florida, facility, feedstock preparation and agricultural agreements support commercialization efforts. Next steps include integrated demonstration, final engineering, permitting, financing and construction.

Qualifying renewable-fuel incentives could improve project economics. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) illustrates how regulatory-credit revenue can supplement a lower-carbon business, although BIOF's eligibility and potential proceeds depend on applicable programs and actual production.

Other Renewable-Fuel Companies to Watch

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) combines low-carbon ethanol production with its planned ATJ-30 aviation-fuel project. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ: LNZA) offers waste-carbon-to-ethanol technology and exposure to ethanol-to-SAF conversion through its interest in privately held LanzaJet.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO), Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) and REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) provide commercial ethanol-sector comparisons, while industry leaders ADM (NYSE: ADM) and Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) operate substantial ethanol businesses.

BIOF's distinguishing opportunity combines proprietary cellulose conversion, non-food feedstocks and planned downstream fuel production. Commercial execution will determine whether these potential advantages translate into competitive economics.

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels is a Florida-based renewable-fuels technology company developing biomass-to-ethanol technology and pursuing SAF and other renewable fuels through licensed Vertimass technology and VertiBlue Fuels.

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