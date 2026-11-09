Russian Drone Strikes Car In Kherson Region, Injuring Three People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 17:00, three people were injured when a Russian drone struck a car in the village of Vysoke, within the Tiahynka territorial community,” the statement said.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his back and head, and burns to his back. He is currently under medical supervision.

Two other men, aged 31 and 36, received medical assistance at the scene. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The older victim also sustained a concussion.

Airstrike on Komyshuvakha: 30 victims identified, 19 more people may be trapped under rubble

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times throughout the day, injuring one person and causing several instances of damage.

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