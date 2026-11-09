Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Cherkasy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“During an air attack that began in the evening, Russian forces struck energy infrastructure facilities in the Uman and Zvenyhorodka districts. Some consumers are currently without electricity,” the statement said.

No casualties have been reported.

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All necessary services are working at the sites. Efforts to deal with the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing.

“I therefore ask residents to be understanding of possible deviations from the electricity outage schedules. Power engineers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible,” Taburets noted.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy on the night of November 9.