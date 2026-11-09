Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Cherkasy Region
“During an air attack that began in the evening, Russian forces struck energy infrastructure facilities in the Uman and Zvenyhorodka districts. Some consumers are currently without electricity,” the statement said.
No casualties have been reported.Read also: Ukrainian forces hit Russian Starlink jamming station in Donetsk region
All necessary services are working at the sites. Efforts to deal with the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing.
“I therefore ask residents to be understanding of possible deviations from the electricity outage schedules. Power engineers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible,” Taburets noted.
As previously reported, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy on the night of November 9.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment