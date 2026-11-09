MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ZenTop Triage integration automates security ticketing and connects continuous configuration monitoring with everyday MSP workflows.

Peachtree Corners, GA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senteon, a provider of automated endpoint hardening and continuous configuration management, today announced a new integration with ZenTop Triage, further expanding its ecosystem of technology integrations designed to make cybersecurity easier to manage for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).







Senteon Expands Integration Ecosystem for CIS Benchmark-Aligned Endpoint Hardening and Configuration Management

As MSPs manage increasingly complex customer environments, disconnected security tools can create unnecessary administrative work. Senteon is addressing this challenge by expanding its integration capabilities, helping MSPs incorporate endpoint hardening, configuration monitoring, and drift remediation into the platforms and workflows they already use.

Available through the ZenTop Triage Marketplace, the integration connects Senteon's continuous security monitoring with automated Professional Services Automation (PSA) ticketing and service management workflows, helping MSPs turn security findings into actionable service tickets.

Making Security Easier Through Automation and Integration

Senteon helps organizations establish secure configurations, continuously monitor for drift, and automatically remediate supported configuration changes to maintain alignment with established security baselines.

Recognizing that endpoint security is only one part of an MSP's technology stack, Senteon continues to invest in integrations that connect its capabilities with existing operational and security platforms.

"Security shouldn't become more complicated as MSPs grow. At Senteon, we're focused on making endpoint hardening easier to deploy, manage, and integrate into the tools our partners already use. Expanding our integration ecosystem is a key part of that mission. Our integration with ZenTop Triage is another example of how we're helping MSPs reduce manual work, simplify security operations, and deliver stronger protection for their customers." – Henry Zhang, CEO of Senteon

Connecting Endpoint Security with Service Delivery

The integration connects Senteon's security alarms with supported PSA platforms helping MSPs streamline how security findings are managed.

Key capabilities include:



Automated Ticket Creation: Convert selected Senteon security alarms into PSA tickets without manual intervention.

Reduced Ticket Noise: Consolidate related alarms into existing tickets instead of generating unnecessary duplicates.

Intelligent Dispatch: Apply ticket priorities, classifications, and skills-based routing to direct issues to appropriate technicians.

Customer-Level Visibility: Map Senteon tenants to PSA companies for accurate customer tracking.

Automated Ticket Updates: Update and complete eligible tickets when Senteon reports that associated alarms have cleared. Scalable Security Operations: Manage findings across multiple customer environments with less administrative work.

ZenTop Triage checks Senteon for new alarms every five minutes and processes findings according to configured ticketing rules. Informational events, including configuration drift already corrected by Senteon, can be excluded to help technicians focus on issues requiring attention.

By connecting security monitoring with established service workflows, the integration helps MSPs reduce manual ticket management while maintaining visibility into customer security issues.

Helping MSPs Deliver Security at Scale

For MSPs managing multiple customers, the ability to standardize security operations without increasing administrative overhead is essential.

The integration allows MSPs to configure how security findings are classified, routed, and tracked within their existing service delivery processes. This flexibility helps technicians prioritize actionable issues while Senteon continues monitoring and enforcing secure endpoint configurations.

"MSPs already have powerful tools in their technology stacks, but getting those tools to work together efficiently is often the biggest challenge. Bringing Senteon into the ZenTop Triage Marketplace helps bridge the gap between security monitoring and day-to-day service operations. It's about giving MSP teams better workflows, less administrative work, and more time to focus on delivering value to their customers." – Brandon Martinez, Founding Partner at ZenTop Consulting

Continuing to Build a More Connected Security Ecosystem

The ZenTop Triage integration represents another step in Senteon's commitment to making endpoint security easier through automation and connectivity. By integrating with the platforms MSPs already use, Senteon is helping make continuous endpoint hardening a seamless part of everyday security operations.

The integration is now available through the ZenTop Triage Marketplace for eligible customers with Senteon API access.

Learn more about Senteon for MSPs.

About ZenTop Consulting

ZenTop Consulting helps MSPs streamline operations through workflow automation, technology integrations, and strategic consulting. Its ZenTop Triage platform supports automated ticket management, classification, routing, and dispatch.

Visit zentop.tec.

About Senteon

Senteon is a cybersecurity platform that automates endpoint hardening and eliminates configuration drift to keep systems secure and compliant. By aligning with CIS Benchmarks, regulatory and industry frameworks, Senteon helps organizations reduce risk, simplify audits, and maintain continuous security across their environments. Learn more at

Press Inquiries

Henry Zhang

contact [at] senteon.co

(402) 736-8366



107 Technology Parkway

Suite 790

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092