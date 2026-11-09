Hip Replacement In Charleston: Answers About Surgery, Recovery And Choosing A Hospital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physicians at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute explain when hip replacement may be appropriate, what recovery involves and how Charleston-area patients can compare hospitals and rehabilitation options

Mount Pleasant, SC, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute today released physician answers to eight common questions Charleston-area patients ask about hip replacement, from recognizing early symptoms to arranging rehabilitation after surgery. Hip pain can make walking, sitting through a movie or getting dressed increasingly difficult, and patients considering replacement often want to know when surgery may be appropriate, what recovery involves and which hospital to choose. The answers come from the institute's orthopedic surgeons, who are affiliated with Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. For more on comparing surgeons and hospitals, see the institute's guide on how to choose a joint replacement surgeon and hospital in the Charleston area.

“One of the most common questions I hear is, 'How do I know when it's time for a hip replacement?' A lot of patients don't connect their pain to the hip at first because hip arthritis often shows up in the groin, the front of the thigh or even the knee,” said Dustin Hambright, MD, a hip and knee replacement surgeon at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.“There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. We look at where the pain is coming from, how much it's affecting everyday activities and what other treatments have been tried. For many patients, physical therapy, medication or activity changes can help before surgery becomes the right next step.”

Question: What are the signs that you may need a hip replacement?

Answer: Symptoms that warrant an orthopedic evaluation include hip or groin pain that interferes with walking, dressing or sleep; stiffness after sitting; and difficulty walking distances that were previously manageable. If symptoms persist despite physical therapy or other nonsurgical treatments, a surgeon can assess the joint and discuss whether hip replacement surgery may be appropriate. A physical exam and X-rays help show how far arthritis has progressed in the joint.

Question: How do I choose a hospital for hip replacement surgery?

Answer: Hospitals differ in the orthopedic services they offer, and patients can compare publicly reported safety data, how rehabilitation is arranged and how much experience the surgical team has with hip replacement. Surgeons at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute perform hip and knee replacement, including revision surgery, at Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. The hospital received Certified Zero Harm Awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association in 2024 and 2025, and in both years the awards included the category for surgical site infections after hip replacement. The awards recognize hospitals that record no cases of a given hospital-acquired infection over a 12-month period, with data verified by the state health department.1

Question: What happens at a hip replacement consultation?

Answer: A hip replacement consultation includes an exam, a review of X-rays and questions about how the pain affects sleep, walking and everyday tasks. The surgeon weighs the extent of arthritis, its effect on daily life and whether nonsurgical treatments have provided enough relief, then recommends either continuing nonsurgical care or considering replacement. If replacement is an option, the discussion covers its risks, which the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons lists as including infection, blood clots and hip dislocation.2 A list of current medications, any previous imaging results and written questions can make the visit more productive.

Question: How long is recovery after a hip replacement?

Answer: Many patients begin walking with assistance, often using a walker or cane, within a day of surgery, and some go home the same day.2 Over the following weeks, physical therapy works on strength, balance and walking with less support as pain and swelling ease. Returning to driving, work and other usual routines comes later, and these milestones don't always progress at the same rate. The surgeon sets the timing for each based on the patient's health, mobility before surgery and progress in therapy, and follow-up appointments let the care team track that progress and adjust the plan.

“The patients who tend to recover well have usually been working on their strength before surgery, so the exercises we give them afterward aren't new,” said Dr. Hambright.“They also come in with a specific goal, like walking the dog again or getting back on the golf course. That gives their physical therapy something concrete to work toward.”

Question: How should I prepare a home before hip replacement surgery?

Answer: Clear rugs and cords from walking paths before surgery, and move frequently used items within easy reach for the first weeks at home. Arrange transportation for follow-up appointments and, if possible, set up a sleeping area that minimizes the need to use stairs. Equipment such as a raised toilet seat, shower chair or long-handled reacher may also be recommended.

Question: How is rehabilitation arranged after hip replacement?

Answer: Rehabilitation planning starts before surgery. At Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, when replacement is recommended, the surgeon explains during the consultation how rehabilitation would be arranged after discharge. Physical therapy may take place at home, at an outpatient clinic or in another setting, based on individual needs. Where therapy happens affects how easily appointments fit into daily life. Patients can ask how often visits are expected, who coordinates the handoff from the surgical team and how therapists will keep the surgeon updated.

Question: How can family members help someone considering hip replacement?

Answer: A useful first step is helping the patient list what the hip pain now keeps them from doing, along with questions about timing, risks and recovery to bring to the consultation. A family member at the visit can take notes so the patient can focus on the conversation. If surgery goes ahead, families can work out who will be at home to help during the first days of recovery. The decision belongs to the patient, who sets how involved family members should be.

Question: Is robotic-arm assisted hip replacement available in the Charleston area?

Answer: Yes. Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute offers robotic-arm assisted joint replacement at Novant Health East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. A scan taken before surgery maps the implant's intended position. In the operating room, the surgeon works with the robotic arm to follow that plan as damaged bone is removed and the implant is set in place. The surgeon performs the operation and decides whether the robotic approach fits the patient's hip anatomy and the procedure planned. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the approach usually involves extra imaging before surgery and small navigation pins, which carry a small risk of complications where they are placed.3

Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute sees patients with hip pain at clinics in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Goose Creek.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of more than 900 locations, including 22 hospitals, nearly 800 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our nearly 44,000 team members along with more than 9,100 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2025, Novant Health provided more than $2.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org. Follow Novant Health on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

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