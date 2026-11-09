Caregiver Action Network Leads National Family Caregivers Month With A Powerful Message: Care Connects Us In Discussion With Yourupdate.TV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide media tour conducted by Caregiver Action Network's CEO, Marvell Adams Jr., in conjunction with D S Simon Media discussing how nearly 1 in 5 Americans are family caregivers, yet millions are navigating the experience without enough support or guidance

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Americans are facing a challenge they never expected: becoming a caregiver and trying to figure it out as they go. Since 1997, Caregiver Action Network (CAN) has been a national leader in supporting, educating and advocating for family caregivers, helping those caring for aging parents, children with complex needs, spouses with chronic conditions and veterans navigate the challenges of caregiving across generations, communities and political divides.

This November, CAN is building on that nearly three-decade legacy through its national“Care Connects Us” campaign, bringing caregivers together and elevating their voices through a range of timely initiatives. Highlights include the 2026 Voice of Care Awards, the new Care in Context conversation series, and Conversations to Connect Us webinar events-all designed to recognize caregivers, spark meaningful dialogue and connect families with the resources, insights and support they need.

Millions of Americans are facing a challenge they never expected: becoming a caregiver and trying to figure it out as they go. From aging parents and children with complex needs to spouses with chronic conditions and veterans, caregiving touches families across generations, communities and political divides.

This November, Caregiver Action Network's“Care Connects Us” campaign is turning that shared experience into a national conversation, helping caregivers feel seen, supported and connected to the resources they need.

Caregiving doesn't look the same in every family, but the challenges can be remarkably similar: finding trustworthy information, navigating an increasingly complicated health care system, managing financial pressures and simply knowing where to turn for help. And as America's population ages and more families find themselves taking on caregiving responsibilities, the need for recognition, practical resources and connection has never been greater.

For nearly 30 years, Caregiver Action Network has led National Family Caregivers Month, raising awareness and connecting caregivers with trusted resources. As CAN looks ahead to the 30th anniversary in 2027, Care Connects Us puts their experiences front and center, and reminds caregivers they're not alone.

Marvell Adams Jr. - Chief Executive Officer, Caregiver Action Network, answered some of the most important questions on this topic:

Caregiving touches families across generations and communities, but many people don't even recognize themselves as caregivers. Why is that, and why does it matter?



It's an important distinction because when caregivers are recognized and see themselves as caregivers, they're much more likely to reach out for support.

Whether you're a dutiful daughter helping your mother manage her medications, a brother helping a sibling get out of bed and ready for the day, or a neighbor looking out for an older adult and making sure their mail is picked up, you are a caregiver.

These individuals are among the 100 million Americans across the country providing unpaid care to others.

At Caregiver Action Network, our mission is to make caregiving more manageable and, most importantly, to remind caregivers that you are not alone.

What are the biggest challenges caregivers face while trying to balance it all?



They're already balancing the demands of everyday life, whether it's working, raising children or managing household responsibilities. Then, suddenly, they may receive a call in the middle of the night or learn of a parent's diagnosis, and they find themselves taking on the role of caregiver, supporting a loved one with a wide range of needs.

It's an enormous responsibility. At Caregiver Action Network, we believe care connects us all. That's why we're committed to providing caregivers with the resources and support they need, when they need them, and meeting them wherever they are in their caregiving journey.

If you're caring for a loved one and don't know where to turn, what help is available?



At NFCMonth.org, caregivers can find a wide range of resources, including financial assistance and education, help understanding medical information, and emotional and mental health support.

Caregivers give so much of themselves while navigating complex challenges, but they need support, too. As the saying goes, you have to put on your own oxygen mask before helping someone else. Taking care of yourself is essential to building resilience and ensuring you can continue to show up for your loved ones. Most importantly, remember that you are not alone, and resources are available to help.

CAN has led National Family Caregivers Month since 1997. Why is this year's Care Connects Us campaign especially important, and how are you bringing that message to life?



Caregiving has evolved tremendously over the last few decades, particularly in recent years. It's no longer viewed as simply a private family matter, but as a national issue that deserves greater attention.

That means bringing caregiving into our healthcare systems, workplaces and community centers, and recognizing that care connects us all. It's about building communities where we support one another and ensuring caregivers have not only the support they need today, but also access to resources they can turn to as their caregiving journey evolves.

How can caregivers and their families get involved in National Family Caregivers Month and find support beyond November?



Caregiver Action Network offers trusted resources, vetted information and connections to peers who understand the challenges of the caregiving journey. And all of these services are provided at no cost to caregivers.

They can reach out through our National Caregiver Help Desk by email, web chat or speak directly with a live person. And even if they find themselves searching for answers in the middle of the night, they can visit NFCMonth.org for additional information and resources.

To learn more about CAN's Care Connects Us campaign, explore upcoming National Family Caregivers Month events and discover ways to get involved, visit NFCmonth.org. For free, year-round caregiver resources and support, visit caregiveraction.org

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Caregiver Action Network.

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Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

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