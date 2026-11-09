Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces E-Presentation At American Society For Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) presents final Phase 1b clinical trial results for its investigational PH-762 skin cancer therapy at the 2026 ASDS Annual Meeting in San Diego.

Phio Pharmaceuticals highlights PH-762's potential as a tissue-sparing treatment for cutaneous carcinomas, with Phase 1b findings presented at ASDS 2026 ahead of a planned Phase 2b study in 2027.

INTASYL siRNA – Redefining the Treatment Paradigm for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; Potential to Decrease Morbidities and Surgical Fatigue

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

- Robert Bitterman, President and CEO of Phio PharmaceuticalsKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that clinical data from its Phase 1b trial were presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), held in San Diego, California, from November 5-8, 2026.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:“The growing body of clinical evidence supporting PH-762 continues to demonstrate its potential to address an important unmet need in the treatment of cutaneous carcinomas,” said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals.“We believe these findings highlight PH-762's potential to become a differentiated, tissue-sparing neoadjuvant therapy that may shrink tumors before surgery, reduce the extent of resection, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”Phio's e-presentation“Intasyl siRNA Compound PH-762“, was presented by John Strasswimmer, M.D., Ph.D., of Florida Atlantic University and Integrity Research at Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches, Inc., Delray Beach, Florida. Dr. Strasswimmer served as the lead investigator of the Phase 1b clinical trial.Highlights of the presentation included final results of the first Phase 1b study assessing the safety and efficacy of INTASYL PH-762 as a neoadjuvant intratumoral injection for cutaneous carcinomas. Study findings suggested PH-762 is well-tolerated and may represent a tissue-sparing neoadjuvant to the current cSCC treatment standard of MMS and/or standard excision. Additional studies are needed to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of PH-762, and a Phase 2b study is planned for the first half of 2027.About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website, .Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“intends,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“indicates,”“plans,”“expects,”“suggests,”“may,”“would,”“should,”“potential,”“designed to,”“will,”“ongoing,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“could” and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements, which include statements, among other things, regarding the possibility that our INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology will make the body's immune cells more effective in killing cancer cells, the potential for PH-762 to offer patients and physicians a meaningful new treatment option capable of shrinking tumors prior to surgery while maintaining an attractive safety profile, the potential for PH-762 to become a differentiated, tissue-sparing neoadjuvant treatment that may reduce the burden of surgery while preserving favorable clinical outcomes, and our expectation that a Phase 2b study will occur in the first half of 2027, are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of future FDA interactions on the development of our product candidates; the impact to our business and operations by inflationary pressures; recession fears; the development of our product candidates, results from our nonclinical, preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption“Risk Factors” and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events, or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:...Corporate AffairsTo learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitMedia Contact:

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Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) announced an e-presentation of final Phase 1b results for PH-762

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Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces e-Presentation at American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 09, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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