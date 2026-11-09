Integrated Retractable Leash And Harness Combines Canine Restraint And Leash Storage In One System

EAGLE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Katie R. of Eagle, CO is the creator of the Integrated Retractable Leash and Harness, a wearable dog harness with a built-in retractable leash that eliminates the need to carry and attach a separate lead. The system provides an accessible restraint mechanism that allows owners to respond more efficiently when environmental conditions, nearby animals, pedestrians, or leash requirements call for greater control.The harness is designed to fit around the dog's torso using adjustable straps that extend across the chest and beneath the belly. The harness may incorporate plastic adjustment buckles to support a secure and customizable fit and is constructed using breathable, flexible, and durable materials. A retractable leash assembly is positioned along the upper back of the harness where the handle remains accessible to the owner. The assembly may include a housing containing a spring-loaded reel and gear mechanism that manages an extendable nylon cord or flat fabric tape, automatically retracting the leash when it is not in use.Additional design features may expand the system's utility beyond basic leash management. The handle may incorporate a carabiner or similar fastening mechanism, allowing the extended leash to be secured around a suitable fixed object, such as a tree or post. Optional attachment points or storage compartments may accommodate waste bags and other dog-walking accessories, while a secondary clip or handle may provide an alternative means of managing the leash.Key features and benefits include:.Integrated retractable leash: Combines the harness and leash into one system to reduce the need to carry separate restraint equipment..Accessible leash handle: Positions the handle on or near the dog's back for convenient access when restraint becomes necessary..Adjustable harness construction: Uses torso straps and adjustment buckles to accommodate a secure, customizable fit..Automatic leash retraction: Uses a spring-loaded reel and gear mechanism to retract the leash when it is not extended for use..Accessory storage and attachment options: Provides potential space or attachment points for waste bags and other walking essentials.Conventional dog-walking equipment often has limitations when owners need to establish restraint quickly. A separate leash may be misplaced, stored out of reach, or left behind entirely. Even when available, attaching the leash to a collar or harness can introduce additional steps at inconvenient moments especially when a dog is excited or an unexpected situation requires immediate attention.The Integrated Retractable Leash and Harness is designed to reduce these handling challenges by keeping the restraint mechanism with the dog. Its integrated configuration may be useful during outdoor recreation, transitions between designated off-leash and on-leash areas, and other activities in which restraint requirements can change. Optional tethering and accessory-management features further support routine dog care by consolidating commonly used equipment.Katie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Integrated Retractable Leash and Harness. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Integrated Retractable Leash and Harness can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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Integrated Retractable Leash and Harness Combines Canine Restraint and Leash Storage in One System News Provided By InventionHome November 09, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Social Media



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