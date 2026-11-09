The Jump Off Marks Five Years Supporting St. Tammany Sheriff's Night Out Against Crime

Bounce House Rentals - Logo - It's The Jump Off

A castle combo with slide from The Jump Off, with a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle behind it, at the October 6, 2026, Night Out Against Crime in Bush, Louisiana. The event marked the company's fifth consecutive year supporting the Sheriff's O

Our inflatable water slides from The Jump Off, including Titanium, Tiki Plunge, Purple Hurricane, and Red Sea Rush, installed for Woodlake Elementary's May 6, 2026, water day.

A skid steer bounce house with slide from The Jump Off at the Slidell Night Out Against Crime location, where it was provided in October 2024 and October 2025.

The Jump Off's 60-foot inflatable obstacle course installed on the school field for Madisonville Elementary's May 18–20, 2026, field day.

The Jump Off celebrates five years supporting local law enforcement and school events across Louisiana's Northshore.

- Nick Glassett - CEO It's The Jump Off

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Jump Off, a family-owned inflatable and party rental company based in Covington, Louisiana, is celebrating five consecutive years of providing inflatable entertainment for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Night Out Against Crime. The milestone follows the company's participation in several Northshore community and school events throughout 2026, demonstrating its continued involvement with local law enforcement, educational institutions, and community organizations.

From 2022 through the most recent Night Out Against Crime on October 6, 2026, The Jump Off has supplied a total of 15 inflatable attractions for the Sheriff's Office's annual community outreach events.

Five Years Supporting Night Out Against Crime

The Jump Off began supporting the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Night Out Against Crime in 2022, providing inflatable attractions at multiple locations throughout the parish.

Between 2022 and 2025, the company delivered 13 inflatables across three or four locations each year, including Covington, Mandeville, Slidell, and Bush. Coordinating these events required careful planning to ensure that equipment was delivered, installed, and ready for attendees at each location.

For the October 6, 2026, celebration, The Jump Off provided a castle combo with slide at the Bush location and a 60-foot inflatable obstacle course in Mandeville.

The company's ongoing involvement reflects a five-year working relationship with the Sheriff's Office and its community outreach initiatives.

"I still remember the first year the Sheriff's Office called and asked for four units at four locations on a Tuesday. Of course I said yes, and we made it happen on short notice. What a route that was: Covington to Mandeville to Slidell to Bush. It was a wild day to pull off. Since then, we've not only done Night Out every year, we've also done their other events at Fontainebleau State Park," said Nick Glassett, owner of The Jump Off.

Bringing Water Slide Entertainment to Woodlake Elementary

In addition to its involvement with the Sheriff's Office, The Jump Off provided inflatable entertainment for Woodlake Elementary School's water day on May 6, 2026, in Mandeville, Louisiana.

The company installed four water slides, including the Titanium, Tiki Plunge, Purple Hurricane, and Red Sea Rush, creating a dedicated water activity area for participating students.

Because the designated play area consisted of gravel and sand rather than a traditional grass field, the team used blue tarps to accommodate the installation.

The event illustrated the company's ability to coordinate multiple inflatable attractions while adapting its setup plans to different school environments.

Supporting Madisonville Elementary 's Three-Day Field Day

The Jump Off also participated in Madisonville Elementary School's field day, held May 18 through May 20, 2026.

Throughout the three-day event, students rotated through three entertainment stations supplied by the company: a 60-foot inflatable obstacle course, a Pro Stacker foam cannon, and a nine-hole mobile mini golf course.

The combination of inflatable challenges, foam activities, and miniature golf provided different types of recreational experiences for students participating in the school's annual celebration.

Coordinating these activities required planning around the school's available space, event schedule, and individual equipment requirements.

Planning Equipment and Logistics for Community Events

Supporting multiple community and school events involves more than delivering inflatable entertainment.

For organized gatherings, The Jump Off evaluates site access, setup surfaces, equipment placement, and electrical requirements. Depending on the location, installations may require generators or additional preparation.

The company also provides certificates of insurance upon request and recommends that schools and community organizations begin planning their rentals four to six weeks before their scheduled events.

These preparations support the company's ability to accommodate everything from individual school activities to larger events involving multiple attractions and locations.

Continuing a Commitment to Northshore Communities

The Jump Off's involvement with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Woodlake Elementary, and Madisonville Elementary represents an ongoing relationship with organizations throughout Louisiana's Northshore region.

As the company continues serving St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes, its participation in community celebrations and school activities remains an important part of its operations.

Additional information about the company's community involvement and event rental services is available at .

About The Jump Off

Founded in 2019, The Jump Off LLC is a family-owned inflatable and party rental company based in Covington, Louisiana. Owned by Nick and Michelle Glassett, the company provides bounce houses, inflatable water slides, obstacle courses, foam entertainment, and mobile mini golf for private parties, schools, churches, businesses, and community events. Serving St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes, The Jump Off offers delivery, setup, and pickup services throughout the Northshore region. Learn more at .

Nick Glassett

It's The Jump Off

+1 985-313-7327

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The Jump Off Marks Five Years Supporting St. Tammany Sheriff's Night Out Against Crime News Provided By The Marketing Ninja November 09, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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