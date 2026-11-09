Bryce Crawford Announces Not Your Average Jesus Tour

Bryce Crawford Spring 2027 Tour Graphic

Christian evangelist and podcast host set to visit 25 cities across the US and Canada

- Bryce Crawford

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bryce Crawford, Christian evangelist and host of The Bryce Crawford Podcast, is moving from the streets to theaters this spring with the Not Your Average Jesus Tour, bringing his unfiltered, raw faith discussions to 25 cities across the US and Canada. The Not Your Average Jesus Tour isn't a traditional church service - it's an immersive live gathering built around authentic truth, real community, and meeting people right where they are.

“We're inviting Jesus into the room on this tour,” said Crawford.“Our hope is that people leave these nights turning to Jesus for the first time or turning back with fresh eyes.”

Whether you've walked with God for years, are wrestling with heavy questions, or are just curious, Crawford is inviting audiences across North America to experience a fresh approach to engaging with the message of Jesus. Drawing from Crawford's viral street conversations, the tour aims to inspire and equip individuals to deepen their relationship with Christ.

The Not Your Average Jesus Tour kicks off on Thursday, March 11th in Tacoma, WA, with stops in Portland, OR; Denver, CO; Atlanta, GA; Tampa, FL; Nashville, TN; and more before the final show on Sunday, April 18th in Los Angeles, CA. An exclusive pre-sale begins Thursday, November 12th, with tickets available to the public starting Monday, November 16th at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, click here. For tickets and more information, visit brycecrawford/tour.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, March 11, 2027 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

Saturday, March 13, 2027 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

Monday, March 15, 2027 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Tuesday, March 16, 2027 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

Thursday, March 18, 2027 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Saturday, March 20, 2027 – Omaha, NE – Peter Kiewet Concert Hall at The Holland Performing Arts Center

Sunday, March 21, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Monday, March 22, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Wednesday, March 24, 2027 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

Thursday, March 25, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Canada Event Centre

Saturday, March 27, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Monday, March 29, 2027 – Birmingham, AL – Wright Center at Samford University

Wednesday, March 31, 2027 – Tampa, FL – Straz Center (Carol Morsani Hall)

Friday, April 2, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Saturday, April 3, 2027 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Monday, April 5, 2027 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Tuesday, April 6, 2027 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Thursday, April 8, 2027 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

Friday, April 9, 2027 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall

Sunday, April 11, 2027 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Monday, April 12, 2027 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Tuesday, April 13, 2027 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts

Thursday, April 15, 2027 – Tucson, AZ – Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Saturday, April 17, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sunday, April 18, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

About Bryce Crawford:

Bryce Crawford is a dynamic young Christian evangelist and podcast host based in Los Angeles, California. After a transformative, supernatural encounter with Jesus at a Waffle House, he committed to full-time ministry, focusing on spreading the Gospel and fostering authentic faith communities. Bryce's ministry Bryce Crawford Ministries reaches 1.5 Billion+ people annually globally through digital content, live events, and more.

Bryce is the creator and host of The Bryce Crawford Podcast, a weekly show that delves into topics of faith, personal growth, and societal issues through a Christian lens. The podcast is currently #2 on Spotify in Religion & Spirituality, and frequently charts as a Top 100 USA Podcast on Spotify.

The podcast features engaging discussions with guests like Nicki Minaj, musician Brandon Lake, Vice President JD Vance, and NBA star Dwight Howard, offering listeners diverse perspectives on living out their faith.

In addition to his podcast, Bryce has expanded his ministry through appearing on major podcasts such as The Shawn Ryan Show, Impaulsive, and more, college campus ministry table-talk events, as well as live podcast events that combine worship and teaching. These gatherings have taken place in cities like Chicago, Nashville, and his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, providing in-person opportunities for community and spiritual growth.

Bryce's mission is to make the message of Jesus accessible and relatable, particularly to younger generations seeking genuine connection and purpose. Through his podcast and live events, he continues to inspire and equip individuals to deepen their relationship with Christ.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.'s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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Brittney Peek

TPR.

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Bryce Crawford Announces Not Your Average Jesus Tour News Provided By TPR. November 09, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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