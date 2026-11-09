Central Florida Lifestyle Announces New Brand Identity, Expanded Digital Network And Continued Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multimedia company Lifestyles CFL expands its digital presence with a redesigned website, more than 40 digital properties, and the return of the Elite Central Florida Awards.Central Florida Lifestyle, a publication operated by Lifestyles CFL, LLC, is entering a new chapter with an updated brand identity, a redesigned website, an expanded digital network and the return of its Elite Central Florida Awards program.The latest developments reflect the company's continued evolution from a traditional magazine into a growing digital media network serving readers, businesses and communities throughout Central Florida and beyond.Established in 2003, Central Florida Lifestyle has built a presence covering the people, businesses, destinations and experiences that shape the region. Today, the company's digital network generates more than 3 million visits within a 30-day period and encompasses more than 40 websites and digital properties.The redesigned Central Florida Lifestyle website introduces a refreshed visual identity and improved navigation, making it easier for readers to discover content across a variety of categories, including local news, food and dining, entertainment, travel, health and wellness, business and community events.The rebrand is part of a broader effort to create a more cohesive identity across the company's growing portfolio of digital publications and resources. Through its network, Lifestyles CFL provides targeted coverage for communities and audiences while creating additional opportunities for businesses and organizations to connect with local readers.Alongside the website redesign, Central Florida Lifestyle has launched a new Instagram account, @centralfloridalifestylemag, to further connect with its audience through local business features, community highlights, events and stories from across the region.The company is also bringing back the Elite Central Florida Awards, a community recognition program celebrating local businesses, nonprofits and community leaders. The awards will feature categories spanning restaurants, small businesses, hospitality, beauty and wellness, wedding services, local influencers and more. Public nominations open November 9, 2026, through December 9, with voting scheduled for December 10 through January 10, 2027.As Lifestyles CFL continues to expand its digital footprint, the company remains focused on delivering relevant local content while developing new opportunities for advertisers and community partners. Its offerings include digital advertising, sponsored editorial content, newsletter placements and social media campaigns across its network.The company plans to continue investing in its digital platforms, expanding its coverage and creating meaningful connections between Central Florida audiences and the businesses and organizations that serve them.To explore the redesigned website, visit CentralFloridaLifestyle. Follow @centralfloridalifestylemag on Instagram and learn more about the Elite Central Florida Awards at EliteCentralFlorida.About Lifestyles CFL, LLCLifestyles CFL, LLC is a diversified multimedia company committed to delivering innovative experiences across digital and media platforms. Established in 2003, the company has served Central Florida for more than 20 years through its Central Florida Lifestyle publications and an expanding network of digital properties. Its portfolio includes more than 40 websites and digital resources covering local communities, businesses, lifestyle interests and more. Lifestyles CFL, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

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Central Florida Lifestyle Announces New Brand Identity, Expanded Digital Network and Continued Growth News Provided By Lifestyles CFL November 09, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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