Olympic Dreams Makes U.S. Debut: Miami Reception And Eight Medals In Florida

Olympic Dreams makes its U.S. debut in Miami as Ukrainian judokas win eight medals at the Panamerican Cup and Open in Florida.

- Anatoliy Boyko, Initiator and Patron of Olympic Dreams

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ukrainian international sports project Olympic Dreams held its first training camp in the United States, marking its 41st camp and the 16th country to host Ukrainian athletes since the project's launch in 2022.

An official reception took place at Miami City Hall, bringing together Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins; Denys Sienik, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of Ukraine to the United States; Andriy Futey, Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress; Anatoliy Boyko, initiator and patron of Olympic Dreams; Igor Knysh, New York Golden Gloves Champion; singer Mika Newton; Daria Bilodid, two-time world judo champion and Olympic bronze medalist; members of Ukraine's national judo team; and representatives of the Ukrainian and American communities.



Launched in March 2022 by The Future for Children Charitable Foundation, Olympic Dreams supports Ukrainian children and young athletes, helping them continue training and pursuing their sporting ambitions despite the war.

"When we launched Olympic Dreams, our goal was to help Ukrainian children and young athletes continue training and developing despite the war. From the very beginning, we sought to establish a structured, long-term initiative to support Ukrainian sport. Today, we can see the results of this work. It is particularly meaningful that the first training camp in the United States is taking place ahead of the international Panamerican Cup and Panamerican Open tournaments in Florida, where Ukrainian athletes are preparing to compete for the first time. We are grateful to our American friends for supporting our athletes and making it possible to expand the geographical reach of Olympic Dreams," said Anatoliy Boyko.

Sports Diplomacy and Ukrainian-American Partnership

The reception highlighted the importance of international support for Ukrainian sport and the role of sports diplomacy in strengthening ties between Ukraine and the United States.

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins and members of the Miami City Commission received letters of appreciation on behalf of the Hero City of Irpin. Violetta Dvornikova, Irpin's representative to the European Committee of the Regions, also attended. The ceremony highlighted the sister-city partnership between Miami and Irpin, established in 2022.

Denys Sienik encouraged the Ukrainian athletes, emphasizing their role in representing their country internationally.

"Today, you are not simply competing for medals - you are representing Ukraine on the world stage, demonstrating resilience, strength of spirit, and a determination to win even in the most difficult times. Initiatives such as Olympic Dreams go far beyond sports. They serve as an important instrument of sports diplomacy, strengthen Ukraine's partnerships around the world, particularly the United States, and create new opportunities for the next generation of Ukrainian athletes. This is especially significant as we look ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games," he said.

A copy of History of Ukraine, personally signed by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, was presented as a gesture of gratitude to the American people for their support. Andriy Futey, who co-organized the meeting, addressed the participants, while Oleksii Nikitenko, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, sent a video message wishing the team success.

Eight Medals at International Competitions in Florida

Following the reception, the Ukrainian judo team traveled to Gainesville to compete at the Panamerican Cup and Panamerican Open.

Ukrainian athletes won eight medals across three age categories: one gold and seven bronze.

Cadets:

Yana Dovhun - gold.

Viktoriia Danylenko - bronze.

Amir Mushyk - bronze.

Maksym Habelok - bronze.

Juniors:

Serhii Karakin - bronze.

Rostyslav Marynych - bronze.

Karina Desiatnyk - fifth place.

Aristarkh Bielan - seventh place.

Seniors:

Denys Tupytskyi - bronze.

Davlatzhon Mamadov - bronze.

The team was accompanied by coaches Oleksandra Starkova, Karen Balayan, and Gennadiy Bilodid.

The results marked a successful conclusion to Olympic Dreams' first American training camp, providing Ukrainian athletes with international competitive experience and opportunities to represent their country.

As Ukraine looks toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Olympic Dreams continues to support young talent, strengthen international sports cooperation, and help preserve Ukraine's Olympic potential.

About Olympic Dreams

Olympic Dreams is an international charitable sports project launched in March 2022 by The Future for Children Charitable Foundation. Its mission is to support Ukrainian children and young athletes, particularly those from regions affected by the war, through international training camps, sports cooperation, and the preservation of Ukraine's Olympic talent pool.

Photo: Yuriy Reva

Olga Samofalova

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Olympic Dreams Makes U.S. Debut: Miami Reception and Eight Medals in Florida News Provided By Ponies and Bridges November 09, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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