Fire Breaks Out At Enterprise In Dnipro Following Russian Attack
“The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out at an enterprise,” he wrote.
Information regarding possible casualties is still being clarified.Read also: Woman killed in Russian attack in Kyiv region's Vyshhorod district
As previously reported, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times throughout the day, injuring one man.
Russian attacks also left parts of Dnipro and Kamianske without electricity.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment