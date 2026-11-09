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Fire Breaks Out At Enterprise In Dnipro Following Russian Attack


Date: 2026-11-09 03:06:56

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out at an enterprise,” he wrote.

Information regarding possible casualties is still being clarified.

Read also: Woman killed in Russian attack in Kyiv region's Vyshhorod district

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times throughout the day, injuring one man.

Russian attacks also left parts of Dnipro and Kamianske without electricity.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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