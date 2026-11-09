Former Netflix And Disney Executive And Korean Producer Join Goshort To Make AI Drama Truly Worth Watching

MENAFN - GetNews)GoShort, the world's first AI-native, all-in-one film and entertainment platform for mainstream audiences, announced on November 6 the appointment of former Disney and Netflix executive Dennis Chau as Chief Strategy Officer and Korean producer Jooick Lee as Chief Content Officer. The appointments support GoShort's international expansion and its development of locally resonant, AI-assisted entertainment for audiences across diverse markets.

Localization Is the Real Challenge of Going Global

“AI has solved the supply-side equation. It has not solved the demand-side question,” said Dennis Chau, GoShort's new Chief Strategy Officer.“Technology can translate a script into ten languages, but it cannot guarantee that a story will resonate in Jakarta, Seoul, or São Paulo. That takes people who understand both global operations and local sensibilities.”

Chau brings nearly 30 years of entertainment leadership, including 26 years at The Walt Disney Company, where he served as Vice President for Asia-Pacific, followed by a stint at Netflix as APAC Director for nearly four years. At Disney, he led dubbing localization and the music & live entertainment business units, and oversaw post-production for local co-production titles including The Secret of the Magic Gourd, High School Musical: China, and The Magic Brush, building Disney's influence across China and Southeast Asia. At Netflix, he was deeply involved in the company's international content localization work across Asia-Pacific.

“Korea proved with Squid Game and Parasite that local stories can become global phenomena,” said Jooick Lee, Chief Content Officer.“The short-drama format is the next frontier. It demands the same rigor in storytelling - just at a faster pace. I'm excited to bring that discipline to GoShort.”

Lee has spent three decades bringing Asian stories to global screens. His producing credits include Chen Kaige's Together (2002), Tsui Hark's Seven Swords (2005), the pan-Asian war epic A Battle of Wits (2006), and the critically acclaimed Late Autumn (2010), starring Tang Wei and Hyun Bin. He was nominated for Best Film at the 25th Hong Kong Film Awards for Seven Swords. Fluent in English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, Lee has played a key role in cross-border co-productions between Korea, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Hollywood.

Global Operations × Global Hits

“If AI is the engine, these two are the steering wheel,” said a GoShort spokesperson.“One knows how to navigate a hundred markets. The other knows what makes audiences in those markets cry, laugh, and hit 'next episode.'”

Built around that formula, GoShort also introduced a one-stop model spanning production through global distribution: creators focus purely on the story, using GoShort's proprietary AI generation tools and multilingual translation system to complete their work, while GoShort handles distribution across its own app and a global matrix of TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and other social channels. Combined with revenue share of up to 90% and full ownership of content, traffic, and earnings, this is what creative work should look like in the AI era: tell a great story, and let the platform handle the rest.

Real Actors and AI, Working Together

Addressing broader concerns that AI content can feel impersonal, GoShort confirmed its creative approach going forward: a slate of hybrid live-action-and-AI short dramas is set to roll out, with AI working alongside - not replacing - real performers, whose motion and emotional nuance drive the AI-generated output for richer, more textured storytelling.

As part of its flagship content slate, GoShort will give“JINBU 72,” a live-action-plus-AI armored-hero series that GoShort says is the first of its kind, its global premiere on GoShort in November. The series stars Hideo Ishiguro and is produced by KKV JAPAN, with 17LIVE as lead production support.

Hideo Ishiguro, who played the lead in the TV Tokyo series“Ultraman Orb” (2016), returns to hero roles a decade later, realizing what he calls his mecha dream. He also serves as supervisor of the entire production. On set, he wore a motion-capture suit, hung from wires and performed the fights himself, while AI generated the silver armor, the enemies and the city from his movement and emotion. AI does not replace the actor; it carries the actor's performance.“As technology advances, many things that were impossible have become possible, so I was happy to take on this challenge,” Ishiguro said. The production wrapped as soon as it began: shooting took just two days.

Highlights include a hero who can wear his armor for only 27 seconds, with time as the price (Souta Tachibana, played by Ishiguro); unexpected monsters that may be city landmarks or creatures from another dimension; and a female lead played by 17LIVE streamer KIPON, who also plays a streamer in the series and gets a charming hero transformation. GoShort will also roll out a slate of high-quality AI-animated shows.

“The industry has spent two years proving AI can make short dramas cheaper,” Chau said.“The next two years will be about proving it can make them better. That is a content problem, not a technology problem - and that is exactly the problem Jooick and I are here to solve.”

About GoShort

GoShort is the world's first AI-native, all-in-one film and entertainment platform for mainstream audiences. Its core draws are cinematic visual spectacle, daring storytelling and diverse emotional narratives, including BL (boys' love) and GL (girls' love) series, across short dramas, films and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.