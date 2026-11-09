Vietjet Brings The Vibrant Colours Of Diwali To The Skies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 9 November 2026: Celebrating India's Festival of Lights, Vietjet has brought the vibrant spirit of Diwali onboard its flights, creating a festive experience for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Ho Chi Minh City. The special celebration brought Indian traditions and festive cheer to the skies, allowing passengers to experience the warmth of Diwali at 10,000 metres above the ground.
As part of the celebrations, passengers were welcomed into a festive atmosphere with traditional Indian sweets, symbolising joy, happiness and prosperity. Vietjet's cabin crew, dressed in Indian traditional attire, personally distributed charming festive souvenirs and shared heartfelt wishes for peace and good fortune. Passengers also had the opportunity to write Diwali greeting cards for their loved ones, friends or themselves, adding a personal touch to the celebration. These thoughtful gestures brought passengers together through moments of sharing and festive cheer.
Extending the celebrations beyond the special flights on 6 November, Vietjet also extended the festive spirit to its Indian airport stations through Diwali-themed activations from 5 to 9 November. These included dedicated photo spots and festive standees, giving passengers an opportunity to capture the celebrations before their journeys. Gift stations at check-in counters offered greeting cards, festive stickers and e-vouchers, bringing the Diwali experience to passengers even before they boarded their flights.
Vietjet's India-Vietnam network currently connects Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, offering Indian travellers convenient direct connections to Vietnam. The network supports travel between the two countries for leisure, business and cultural exchange, while opening up opportunities for Indian visitors to explore Vietnam's cities, landscapes and experiences.
Through these celebrations, Vietjet aims to make every journey more than a connection between destinations, creating opportunities for cultural discovery and meaningful experiences. By bringing the spirit of Diwali onboard and to airports across India, the airline joins passengers in celebrating a festival that represents hope, togetherness, happiness and new beginnings.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
As part of the celebrations, passengers were welcomed into a festive atmosphere with traditional Indian sweets, symbolising joy, happiness and prosperity. Vietjet's cabin crew, dressed in Indian traditional attire, personally distributed charming festive souvenirs and shared heartfelt wishes for peace and good fortune. Passengers also had the opportunity to write Diwali greeting cards for their loved ones, friends or themselves, adding a personal touch to the celebration. These thoughtful gestures brought passengers together through moments of sharing and festive cheer.
Extending the celebrations beyond the special flights on 6 November, Vietjet also extended the festive spirit to its Indian airport stations through Diwali-themed activations from 5 to 9 November. These included dedicated photo spots and festive standees, giving passengers an opportunity to capture the celebrations before their journeys. Gift stations at check-in counters offered greeting cards, festive stickers and e-vouchers, bringing the Diwali experience to passengers even before they boarded their flights.
Vietjet's India-Vietnam network currently connects Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, offering Indian travellers convenient direct connections to Vietnam. The network supports travel between the two countries for leisure, business and cultural exchange, while opening up opportunities for Indian visitors to explore Vietnam's cities, landscapes and experiences.
Through these celebrations, Vietjet aims to make every journey more than a connection between destinations, creating opportunities for cultural discovery and meaningful experiences. By bringing the spirit of Diwali onboard and to airports across India, the airline joins passengers in celebrating a festival that represents hope, togetherness, happiness and new beginnings.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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