Armed Forces Honoured: UAE Reveals 3,617 Aerial Threats Intercepted Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Armed Forces intercepted 3,617 aerial threats amid regional tensions, the government revealed on Monday, as it honoured the military at the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.

Drones accounted for nearly four in five interceptions. The Armed Forces intercepted 2,875 drones, 705 ballistic missiles and 37 cruise missiles, according to figures released on November 9. The government did not specify the dates covered by the tally, saying the military activated its defense systems amid“recent regional challenges”.

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The military coordinated with security authorities on early-warning systems and rapid response. The government said the operations helped protect critical infrastructure, strategic sites and communities, while mitigating the impact of military escalation on national security.

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The Armed Forces were among five national teams honoured for their contributions to protecting the UAE community and maintaining essential services. The others included the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority's National Operations Center team, aviation teams in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the national cyber security team and the national logistics network team.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, awarded the Armed Forces team the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal at Monday's ceremony.

Sheikh Saif said proactive planning, continuous training and anticipating risks helped national teams respond effectively to challenges.

“The UAE leadership has set a clear standard for all institutions and entities: that every individual must be able to live their daily life with peace of mind, regardless of the situation, and that protecting human life is a responsibility we all share,” he said.

He added that the UAE believed in preparing for exceptional circumstances before they arise, allowing institutions to respond to challenges while maintaining stability and normal life.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has previously highlighted the role of advanced technology and continuous training in maintaining military readiness.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on May 6, Brigadier Staff Dr Theyab Ghanim Almazrouei, the ministry's official spokesperson, said the Armed Forces had demonstrated capabilities in early detection, accurate threat analysis and rapid decision-making when confronting ballistic missiles and drones.

He said an integrated defense system supported these capabilities, developed through long-term investment in training, modern equipment, and coordination between military branches and security authorities.

In a separate statement on August 31, the Ministry of Defence said the country's air defense systems continued to monitor and safeguard UAE airspace around the clock. The ministry reaffirmed that the Armed Forces remained in a high state of readiness to address potential threats.

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