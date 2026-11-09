Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Grand Open At Hidden Vista In Palm Desert, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury single-story model homes with scenic golf course views will debut on Saturday, Nov. 14

PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated model home grand opening at Hidden Vista, an exclusive new gated community in Palm Desert, California, set within the picturesque Marriott Shadow Ridge Golf Club. The public is invited to a grand opening event for the model homes, taking place at 6389 Greenside Road in Palm Desert this Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., showcasing the stunning Par and Tee model home designs.

Hidden Vista features sophisticated single-story home designs offering up to 2,700 square feet of living space. The thoughtfully designed homes feature modern, open floor plans with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. Premium options such as golf cart garages, extended outdoor living spaces, and optional private pools are available, allowing home shoppers to create their ideal desert retreat. Pricing starts from $1 million.









"We are excited to unveil our new model homes, which perfectly capture the unparalleled luxury and elegance that define the Hidden Vista lifestyle," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "This community is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy modern living in a scenic golf course setting, surrounded by the natural beauty of Palm Desert."

Hidden Vista is located near high-end dining, upscale shopping, and world-class entertainment and recreation opportunities. Residents will enjoy scenic views of the Marriott Shadow Ridge Golf Club and nearby mountains, providing a serene yet vibrant lifestyle. The gated community offers an exceptional blend of privacy and proximity to everything Palm Desert has to offer.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information about Hidden Vista or to attend the Model Grand Opening event, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)