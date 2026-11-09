Deadline Alert: UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors Have Until December 28, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought UP Fintech Holding Limited securities between April 22, 2024 and June 2, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIGR ) have until December 28, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UP Fintech Holding Limited securities between April 22, 2024 and June 2, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The UP Fintech Holding Limited case, Liao v. Up Fintech Holdings Limited et al, was filed on October 26, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court District of New Jersey (Case No. 2:26-cv-13939).

Investors who suffered losses on UP Fintech Holding Limited investments can contact Glancy about the UP Fintech Holding Limited class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 28, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for UP Fintech Holding Limited investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026

Class period: April 22, 2024 to June 2, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 26, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court District of New Jersey

What happened?

On May 22, 2026, UP Fintech disclosed that its Tiger Brokers subsidiary was the subject of an investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) into unlicensed cross-border securities business and illegal activities relating to fund and futures business in mainland China - an investigation that also caught peers Futu and Longbridge - and that it could face administrative penalties and confiscation of alleged illegal income.

On this news, UP Fintech's stock price fell $1.48, or 25.34%, to close at $4.36 per share on May 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 2, 2026, before market open, the Company issued a press release entitled“UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results.” The article contained the following statement from Tianhua Wu, a director and CEO of the Company,“ Net loss and non-GAAP net loss attributable to UP Fintech for the quarter were $26.9 million and $23.8 million, versus net income of $30.4 million and $36.0 million in the same quarter last year. Recently on May 22, the Beijing Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued administrative penalties and ordered the confiscation of illegal gains against certain subsidiaries of the Company, with a total amount of approximately RMB 411 million (equivalent to roughly $59.7 million).“

On this news, UP Fintech ADSs fell $0.20 per ADS, or 3.86%, to close at $4.97 on June 2, 2026. The following day, UP Fintech ADSs fell a further $0.30 per ADS, or 6%, to close at $4.67 on June 3, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What does the UP Fintech Holding Limited complaint allege?

The UP Fintech Holding Limited securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about UP Fintech Holding Limited's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) UP Fintech materially understated its legal and regulatory risk, considering its continued illegal activity in China; and (2) as a result, defendants' positive statements about UP Fintech Holding Limited's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UP Fintech Holding Limited securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 28, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against UP Fintech Holding Limited alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that UP Fintech materially understated its legal and regulatory risk, considering its continued illegal activity in China. The December 28, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help UP Fintech Holding Limited investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the UP Fintech Holding Limited class action must move the Court by December 28, 2026. To learn more, visit the UP Fintech Holding Limited case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the UP Fintech Holding Limited class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the UP Fintech Holding Limited case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UP Fintech Holding Limited securities between April 22, 2024 and June 2, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the UP Fintech Holding Limited shareholder lawsuit.

When is the UP Fintech Holding Limited lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the UP Fintech Holding Limited class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court District of New Jersey by December 28, 2026.

What if I miss the UP Fintech Holding Limited deadline? After December 28, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but UP Fintech Holding Limited investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the UP Fintech Holding Limited class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents UP Fintech Holding Limited investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the UP Fintech Holding Limited lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the UP Fintech Holding Limited class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



UP Fintech Holding Limited case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Liao v. Up Fintech Holdings Limited et al, U.S. District Court District of New Jersey

Up Fintech Press Release

UP Fintech Holding Limited SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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