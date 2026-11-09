Hciactive Publishes The HXE Principles For Building AI Around People In Healthcare

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HCIactive introduces the HXE Principles, five standards guiding responsible, human-centered AI that simplifies healthcare and reduces administrative complexity.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HCIactive, a Pure Healthcare AI company, today published the HXE Principles, the standards behind Human Experience Engineering (HXE). The principles set out how HCIactive builds AI for members, employers, brokers, and administrators, and what clients can expect from every product that carries the HXE name.

Healthcare administration is full of complexity that people should never have to navigate on their own: plan rules, eligibility requirements, claims processes, and the paperwork between them. HXE exists to remove that friction. The HXE Principles describe how HCIactive does it.

The HXE Principles

1. Start with the person. Every piece of work begins with a specific point of friction that a member, employer, broker, or administrator experiences, not with a technology looking for a use.

2. Keep complexity behind the scenes. AI agents handle the retrieving, checking, and coordinating so people get a clear answer or a finished task instead of a process to follow.

3. Keep people in charge. Decisions that affect a person's coverage or payment stay with people. AI prepares and supports those decisions; it does not make them alone.

4. Make every answer checkable. Answers draw on current plan documents and show their source, so members and staff can verify what they are told.

5. Govern every agent, every day. Agents run under HealthSpace Agentic Studio, which monitors their performance, enforces rules, and flags issues for people to act on.

HCIactive measures success by one standard: how much friction is removed for the people it serves. That means fewer calls placed on hold, fewer questions left unanswered after hours, and less time spent chasing information that already exists.

The principles apply across HCIactive's products, including VIRA Suite and HealthSpace Agentic Studio.

About HCIactive

HCIactive (Healthcare Interactive, Inc.) is a Pure Healthcare AI company and a Human Experience Engineering (HXE) company. For more than 20 years, HCIactive has built technology for carriers, TPAs, brokers, and employers, with more than 200 integrations in production. HCIactive is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland. Learn more at hciactive.

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HCIactive Publishes the HXE Principles for Building AI Around People in Healthcare News Provided By Healthcare Interactive, Inc. November 09, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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