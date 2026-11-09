With A New Congress Coming In January, Stand Up For Science Releases Its Plan For Accountability Over Attacks On Science

The second chapter of Forging the Future of Science and Democracy, a Stand Up for Science Foundation analysis detailing the dismantling of the U.S. scientific ecosystem and offering a path towards rebuilding a more resilient future, is now available.

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Second chapter of Forging the Future of Science and Democracy proposes oversight and accountability measures to protect science from political interference

- Dr. Colette Delawalla, CEO and Founder of Stand Up for ScienceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Stand Up for Science released Chapter 2 of Forging the Future of Science and Democracy, focused on accountability measures.“Holding Power Accountable: An Accountability Agenda for the U.S. Science and Research Ecosystem,” is a roadmap for how Congress can use its oversight powers to hold officials and others accountable for the disruptions caused to federal science.Forging the Future of Science and Democracy details the current state of the U.S. scientific ecosystem and provides a plan for rebuilding a more resilient future. Chapter 1,“How We Got Here,” documented the underlying political motivations, players, their strategies, and the scope of the changes so far. Chapter 2, “Holding Power Accountable,” outlines a strategy for the oversight and consequences necessary to constrain any future efforts to further erode scientific integrity.Today's release contains the first half of Chapter 2, covering the strategic framework and scope for SUFS' accountability recommendations, tactics and tools, and who should be held accountable. The remainder of Chapter 2, to be released later in November, will include additional strategies and documentation to support oversight efforts.With a new Congress taking office in January 2027, there is a clear opportunity to make sure lawmakers on both sides of the aisle understand that the public wants accountability and that both returning and newly elected members of Congress are expected to deliver on their campaign promises of government accountability.“There is no democracy without accountability. If the scientific ecosystem fails to embrace accountability as both a core value and an action moving forward, reconstruction efforts will be built upon distrust. Accountability cannot be overlooked as a critical part of the future of science and democracy,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, CEO and Founder of Stand Up for Science.Authored by Stand Up for Science Foundation's research and policy team,“Holding Power Accountable: An Accountability Agenda for the U.S. Science and Research Ecosystem,” offers a range of strategies and tools for Congress and the scientific community to pursue together. Policymakers can use these tactics to hold the administration and outside actors accountable for the harm done to American science, health, and democracy.This first release of Chapter 2 lays out the framework for accountability:1.Strategy and Scope: High-level goals for accountability efforts and the specific actions related to science-such as displacement of scientific expertise and conflicts of interest-for which those responsible need to be held accountable.2.Who Should be Held Accountable: Discusses drawing the line of complicity and criteria for identifying it, and categories of actors who may be responsible for harm to the scientific ecosystem, including political appointees, agency leaders, outside actors, private funders, and career staffers.3.Tactics and Tools: Specific oversight options and procedures that Congress can use to hold the administration accountable, like hearings, Government Accountability Office referrals, and document requests, as well as key witnesses, disclosure forms, and emails and other deliberation documentation to prioritize. Also presents the case for strengthening whistleblower protection strategies.Chapter 1 and the first section of Chapter 2 are available to view and download on the Stand Up for Science Foundation site.In its entirety, Forging the Future presents a way forward that prioritizes science as a public good, rectifies injustices, addresses systemic vulnerabilities to build resilience, and establishes a foundation for the scientific ecosystem that can be built upon for decades to come. The remaining chapters focused on Deconstruction and Reconstruction will be released through early 2027.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.Media Contact:Char BowlingStand Up for Science...dation###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible. As a 501(c)(3) organization, donations to Stand Up for Science Foundation [EIN: 39-3280458] are tax deductible.

Char Bowling

Stand Up for Science

...dation

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With a New Congress Coming in January, Stand Up for Science Releases Its Plan for Accountability Over Attacks on Science News Provided By Stand Up for Science November 09, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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