MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Prescott Valley moving company invites real estate agents and brokerages to join its VIP Realtor Program through a short online sign-up form.

- Devin Connor, Spokesperson, Overall MovingPRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Overall Moving, a Prescott Valley, Arizona moving company, is inviting real estate agents and brokerages across Northern Arizona to join its VIP Realtor Program. Realtors can enroll through a short online form on the company's website.The VIP Realtor Program is built for real estate professionals who help clients buy, sell, and relocate. [ADD PROGRAM BENEFITS: one or two sentences on what realtors receive through the program.]To join, a realtor completes the online form with a name, email address, phone number, brokerage or branch, and the name of the person who referred them.Overall Moving provides residential moving, commercial moving, long-distance moving, out-of-state moving, loading and unloading, packing, crating, and storage services, along with full value protection for customers who want added coverage. The company serves Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey, Dewey-Humboldt, Paulden, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona, Flagstaff, and Phoenix.Real estate professionals can learn more and sign up on the company's website at overallmoving or call (928) 277-5822.About Overall MovingOverall Moving is a locally owned moving company based in Prescott Valley, Arizona. In business since 2018, the company provides residential and commercial moving services throughout Northern Arizona and long-distance and out-of-state moves. DOT 4322387, MC 1686812. Learn more at overallmoving.

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Overall Moving Invites Arizona Realtors to Join Its VIP Realtor Program News Provided By Rotate Digital November 09, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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