North Texas Roofing Marks 10,000+ Roofing Projects Completed, Reinforcing Its Reputation As A Trusted Roofing Contractor In Keller, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The family-owned Keller company has operated since 1999 and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, serving Kelly, Weatherford, North Richland Hills, and Haltom City

Keller, TX, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Texas Roofing, a family-owned roofing contractor based in Keller, Texas, has completed more than 10,000 roofing projects across North Texas since it was founded in 1999. As a roofing contractor Keller TX homeowners call after hail and wind storms, its work includes roof repair and replacement. North Texas Roofing also installs and replaces roofs for residential and commercial properties, installs and replaces gutters, and paints exteriors. The company has also passed 50 Google reviews from customers, each public on its Google Business Profile, next to an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.







North Texas Roofing works directly with insurance companies from the first inspection through restoration.

Roofing Contractor Keller TX Homeowners Can Verify Online

Every one of the 50 reviews sits on the company's public Google Business Profile, where the star rating, review dates and reviewer names are visible to anyone searching for a roofing contractor in Keller, TX. The A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau is listed separately on the company's BBB profile, so homeowners can check two independent sources before they call.

North Texas Roofing performs roof repair after an inspection, not before one. The company visits the home, assesses the roof, gutters and any surfaces needing work, and explains what it finds. Many leaks and damaged areas can be fixed without a full replacement, and the company recommends a repair when a repair will hold. Any warranty on the work is written into the service agreement the homeowner signs before the job begins.

"Fifty reviews is a good start, and every one of them is public," said Craig Palmour, owner of North Texas Roofing. "We'd rather a Keller homeowner read them, check our BBB page, and then call us than take our word for it."

Roofing Contractor Keller TX: Reviews, Licensing, Insurance and Warranties

Homeowners comparing roofing contractors in Keller, TX usually weigh review volume, years in business and how a contractor handles insurance claims. North Texas Roofing's record on each point:



Reviews: 50 Google reviews on its public Google Business Profile.

Third-party rating: an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Experience: in business since 1999, with a family roofing history that dates back to 1957 and more than 10,000 roofing projects completed.

Insurance claims: the company works directly with insurance companies through the entire claims process, from the first inspection to restoration.

Warranties: any warranty on the work is stated in the written service agreement, and warranties on manufacturer-supplied materials are separate and passed through to the homeowner directly. Coverage is void if others modify the work without the company's authorization, if the issue results from events outside the company's control, or if payment balances remain outstanding.

Services: residential and commercial roofing, roof repair, roof replacement, flat and TPO roofing, gutter installation and replacement, and exterior painting. Local coverage: Keller, Southlake, Colleyville, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake, with no extra travel fees for these areas.

Family-Owned Roofing Contractor in Keller, TX Since 1999

North Texas Roofing is owned and operated by the Palmour family, whose roofing history began in 1957. Craig Palmour founded the company in 1999 and continues to lead it. The company has completed more than 10,000 roofing projects across North Texas, and roughly half of its new customers come from referrals, according to the company's website.

The company says its main difference is how it handles insurance. North Texas Roofing works directly with insurance companies from the start of a claim to the finish, and it helps homeowners with the paperwork, the inspections and the restoration work that follows. That matters when hiring a roofing contractor in Keller, TX after a hail or wind storm, when a homeowner is often dealing with an adjuster for the first time.

In 2025, DFW Magazine ranked North Texas Roofing a top 3 roofing company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Text messages sent through the company's website go to a personal phone, and the company replies as soon as it is free.

"A repair is a promise that the leak stays fixed," Palmour said. "We stand behind our work, and we treat every customer's home like it's our own."

Roofing Contractor for Keller's Hail-Prone, Tree-Lined Neighborhoods

Keller sits in the path of the same hail and wind events that hit the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its housing runs from the 1970s through the 2010s, and neighborhoods such as Stonebridge, Bourland Oaks and Overton Ridge include custom and semi-custom homes with multiple dormers, varied pitches and long valley runs. Each valley and dormer intersection is a place where flashing can lift or fail, and hail can loosen it before water shows up inside a home.

Mature native trees add a second source of wear. Limbs drop debris into valleys and gutters, which holds moisture against shingles and speeds granule loss on shaded slopes. North Texas Roofing inspects the gutters and the roof together on Keller properties for that reason.

When storm damage is involved, the company works directly with insurance companies throughout the claims process. Homeowners can ask about that service when they call a roofing contractor in Keller, TX.

When repeated hail makes repairs impractical, North Texas Roofing installs asphalt shingle and standing seam metal roofs. According to the company, metal handles North Texas hail and wind better than asphalt on high-pitch rooflines.

How to Schedule a Roofing Contractor Keller TX Inspection

To schedule a roofing contractor Keller TX inspection, homeowners can call (817) 741-0558 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company visits the property, assesses the roof and gutters, and provides a free written estimate with no obligation. Estimates include a per-sheet price for any decking replacement, so a homeowner knows the cost of hidden damage before work starts. Warranty terms are set out in the written service agreement, and manufacturer warranties on materials are separate and passed through to the homeowner.

North Texas Roofing serves Keller, Southlake, Colleyville, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake from its office at 12077 Katy Rd Ste 701, Keller, TX 76244.

About North Texas Roofing

North Texas Roofing was founded in 1999 by Craig Palmour, proudly continuing the Palmour family's roofing legacy that began in 1957. As a family-owned and operated company, we specialize in residential and commercial roofing, roof repairs, replacements, storm damage restoration, exterior painting, and gutter installation. With generations of experience, over 10,000 roofing projects completed, and an A+ BBB rating, we are committed to providing exceptional craftsmanship, honest service, and customer satisfaction throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area and surrounding North Texas communities.

Press Inquiries

North Texas Roofing

northtexasroofing1999 [at] gmail.com

(817) 741-0558



12077 Katy Rd Ste 701, Keller, TX 76244