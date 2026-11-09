Focusreactive Named Among The Top Web Development And Design Agencies Across Six Major Review Platforms In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized by Clutch, DesignRush, The Manifest, RightFirms, Sortlist, and AgencyList, the agency earned leading positions in rankings for Next.js, Sanity, headless CMS, and other web technologies.

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FocusReactive, an engineering-led web development and design agency specializing in Next.js, Sanity, headless CMS, and composable digital architecture, has earned top rankings across six major agency review and industry platforms in 2026.

The agency's recognition spans global and regional rankings in web development, web design, Next.js, Sanity, headless CMS, Jamstack, and e-commerce. Its latest achievements build on previous Clutch recognition in 2023 and 2025, marking its strongest year of visibility across independent agency rankings to date.

Top Rankings Across Six Major Industry Platforms

Clutch ranked FocusReactive #1 globally in its Top Next.js Developers, Top Sanity Developers, and Top Swell Developers categories. The agency also placed among the global top 10 companies in both web development and web design. Its profile appears in more than 100 Clutch categories across the UK, the United States, and Canada, spanning web development, software development, e-commerce development, web design, and digital design. FocusReactive holds a 5.0/5 rating from 30 verified client reviews, highlighting its expertise in complex CMS migrations, composable architecture, and multilingual Next.js implementations.

DesignRush ranked FocusReactive #3 among Top Headless CMS Companies, #5 among Top Next.js Development Companies, and #9 among 111 agencies in Top Jamstack Development Companies. The agency also received Top Sanity Developers and Top Web Development Companies in 2026 badges. Its Xweather website was selected as a finalist in the Website/Interactive Design category.

The Manifest ranked FocusReactive #1 among web development companies in London and placed it in the global top 10. The agency also secured top-three positions in web development rankings in the UK and New York, as well as a top-10 position in Europe. Additional recognition includes rankings in the media industry and web design categories.

RightFirms ranked FocusReactive #6 among 1,253 companies in Top Next.js Development Companies, #2 among Top Web Development Companies in London, and in the top 10 for Toronto e-commerce development. Its profile carries a verified 5 rating.

Sortlist recognized FocusReactive in its Top Next.js Developers in the United Kingdom and Top Sanity Developers categories, with a 5/5 rating from five client reviews.

AgencyList included FocusReactive among the leading headless CMS development agencies in the United States, awarding it an AgencyList Score of 97 out of 100.

Flowtrix also recognized FocusReactive in two of its 2026 industry rankings, naming the agency among the Top 5 Sanity Agencies and the Best Headless CMS Agencies in the USA.

Recognition from Headless CMS Platforms and Industry Publications

Beyond the six major review platforms, FocusReactive has also received recognition directly from technology providers and industry publications.

Hygraph ranked FocusReactive #1 in its 2026 selection of the best headless CMS development agencies, highlighting the company for complex multi-site architecture and composable commerce.

The agency's broader industry recognition includes #1 positions in RaftLabs' Top Headless CMS Development Companies and Gautam Khorana's Best Next.js Development Agencies. It also secured #2 positions in Boldare's Best Next.js Development Companies and The Frontend Company's Headless CMS Agency list.

Additional recognition includes #3 placements in Bits Orchestra's 5 Best Headless CMS Development Companies, Innowise's Top AI Software Development Companies, Flowtrix's Top 5 Sanity Development Agencies, and eSEOspace's Next.js and Sanity agency lists. FocusReactive also secured fourth place in Pandacodegen's published Next.js shortlist.

In 2026, FocusReactive became the first specialized headless CMS agency to secure official partner status with all major headless CMS platforms, further strengthening its position across the ecosystem.

Recognition Built on Client Experience

For FocusReactive, recognition across multiple review platforms reflects the experience of clients who have trusted the agency with complex digital projects, from large-scale CMS migrations to enterprise web platforms and international digital experiences.

"2026 has been our strongest year on independent review platforms. Recognition across these platforms reflects the work our team delivers and the trust our clients place in us. Ultimately, client feedback and the results we achieve matter more than any ranking," said Robert Hart, CEO of FocusReactive.

About FocusReactive

FocusReactive is a headless CMS and Next.js development company serving clients across Europe and North America. Since 2019, the company has built composable digital platforms using Sanity, Storyblok, Contentful, Payload, Next.js, and Shopify Hydrogen, combining engineering expertise with deep experience in SEO, AI optimization and content operations.

The web development agency works primarily with small and mid-sized businesses, alongside a growing portfolio of enterprise clients. Its approach combines rapid, tailored demos, in-depth technical and SEO & AIO audits, custom migration scripts, and automation of content and SEO and GEO workflows to help clients modernize digital platforms efficiently.

With offices in London, Warsaw, Amsterdam, New York, and Toronto, FocusReactive works with businesses worldwide.

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CONTACT: Media Contact Katarina Harbuzava...