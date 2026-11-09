Allsup Veterans Appeals Encourages Veterans To Check Their VA Decision Dates This Veterans Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a record year of VA disability claims processing, Allsup Veterans Appeals explains review options and why filing deadlines matter

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide disability benefits advocate, and its Allsup Veterans Appeals® (AVA) team are encouraging veterans this Veterans Day to check the dates on their U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability decision letters and review their options if they disagree with a rating or denial. Veterans generally have one year from the date on the letter to request a Supplemental Claim, Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal.

The VA processed a record 3.11 million disability compensation claims in fiscal year 2026, surpassing the previous record of approximately 3 million in fiscal year 2025, according to the agency.

“Veterans should take a closer look at what the VA decided and why, which evidence was evaluated and what options remain if they disagree,” said Brett Buchanan, a U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals.“Checking the date on the decision letter is a practical first step. From there, we can help you identify the review option that fits the case.”

Three Ways To Request A Review

Depending on the decision and circumstances, veterans who disagree with a VA disability decision may pursue one of three review options:



Supplemental Claim: Veterans submit new and relevant evidence.

Higher-Level Review: A reviewer reexamines the decision using the existing evidence. Veterans cannot submit new evidence. Board Appeal: A Veterans Law Judge reviews the case. Evidence and hearing options depend on the review selected.

“Picking the right path is as important as filing on time,” Buchanan said.“A Higher-Level Review, a Supplemental Claim and a Board Appeal each work differently. Our VA-accredited Claims Agents look at what's missing from the record before a veteran commits to one option, because this choice can help them address the specific issues in their case.”

Allsup Veterans Appeals assists veterans who received a VA decision within the past 12 months and want to pursue a Supplemental Claim, Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal. AVA also assists veterans previously denied service connection, no matter how long ago, who may be able to file a Supplemental Claim with new and relevant evidence. As a veteran-led and veteran-owned organization with more than 14 years of experience, AVA has helped more than 2,500 veterans secure service-connected benefits or higher disability ratings.

Social Security Disability Benefits May Also Be Available

Veterans with a VA disability compensation rating of 100% permanent and total (P&T) may qualify for expedited processing of a Social Security disability application. No matter their VA disability rating, veterans may qualify for both VA disability compensation and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), but they must apply separately and meet each program's requirements. Neither benefit reduces the other.

Allsup has more than 42 years of experience helping people, including veterans, navigate Social Security disability programs. An Allsup SSDI specialist will review a veteran's medical and work history, assess whether SSDI may be an option and can assist with the application process.

How Veterans Can Get Started

Veterans who received a VA decision in the past year, or who were previously denied service connection, can request a no-cost review of their appeal options at AllsupVeteransAppeals.com or by calling (888) 372-1190.

Veterans who want to find out whether they may also qualify for SSDI can visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Visit AllsupVeteransAppeals.com and follow AVA on Facebook, Instagram and X to learn more.

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Brett Buchanan, director of Allsup Veterans Appeals

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065... Laura Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079...