Businesses with 250+ Google reviews were about six times as likely to be named by ChatGPT as those with under 50. Source: Revfer study of 480 local questions in 40 US cities, November 2026.

Share of Google Maps top-20 businesses named in each AI tool's top 5, by number of Google reviews. Source: Revfer.

Businesses rated 4.7 stars or higher were named far more often by ChatGPT; for Gemini the gap was much smaller. Source: Revfer.

ChatGPT named about 20% of businesses whose latest Google review was under a week old, and under 2% of those whose latest review was a year or more old. Source: Revfer.

A Revfer study asked ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google 480 local questions in 40 US cities. Review volume, rating and freshness predicted who was named.

- Pankaj Aggarwal, Founder, RevferASHLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When people ask an AI assistant to recommend a local business, the businesses it names tend to have many Google reviews, ratings of 4.7 stars or higher, and recent reviews, according to a new study by Revfer, an Ashland, Massachusetts AI software company.Revfer asked ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Mode and Google Search the same plain question, such as "Can you recommend a good chiropractor in Boise, ID?", in 40 US cities and 12 local industries, from hair salons and restaurants to plumbers and dentists. The study covered 480 questions, about 2,900 answers and more than 16,000 business recommendations, collected November 5 to 7, 2026. For each question, the businesses in Google Maps' top 20 for the same search served as the comparison pool.Key findings:The number of Google reviews was the strongest predictor of being recommended, for every AI tool tested. Businesses with 250 or more reviews were about six times as likely to be named by ChatGPT as those with fewer than 50.Rating mattered most for ChatGPT and Google's AI tools. Among businesses with 250 to 499 reviews, ChatGPT named 29% of those rated 4.7 stars or higher, against 7% of those below. Gemini and Perplexity depended mostly on review volume.Freshness mattered for every tool. ChatGPT named about 20% of businesses whose latest review was less than a week old, against under 2% of those whose latest review was a year or more old.More than half of the businesses in Google Maps' top 20 were never named by any AI tool. Businesses named by three or more tools had a median of 488 reviews and a latest review 5.5 days old; those never named had 101 reviews and a latest review 22 days old. Both groups had the same median rating, 4.8 stars.Replying to reviews, photos and booking links mattered little once review volume and freshness were accounted for. Having a website was linked to higher odds of being named by Gemini. ChatGPT and Google AI Mode leaned toward independent businesses over chains.The study is observational: it shows which businesses were named, not why. "AI didn't discover anyone new," said Pankaj Aggarwal, founder of Revfer. "It named the businesses customers had already been reviewing, a lot and recently. The way to show up in AI is still to earn real reviews."The full analysis is on the Revfer blog, and the aggregate results are available at doi/10.5281/zenodo.24089202. No individual business is named in the published results.About RevferRevfer is AI software that runs social media and Google review replies for small businesses and startups, without needing prompts. It learns the business once, drafts posts and replies in the owner's voice, and publishes them on approval. Revfer is based in Ashland, Massachusetts. Learn more about Revfer at revfer.

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Many Recent Google Reviews and 4.7 Stars Predict Which Local Businesses AI Picks News Provided By Revfer November 09, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional



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