Treegorilla Arborist: Central Arkansas Trees May Carry Drought Stress Into Winter

Treegorilla Tree Care Experts crew members work in the canopy of a mature tree during the dormant season in Central Arkansas.

Treegorilla crew members work in the root zone of a mature residential tree. Conditions below ground often shape a tree's long-term health and stability.

Treegorilla Tree Care Experts serves Central Arkansas from Lonoke.

G. Chad Bryant holds the ISA Board Certified Master Arborist credential, SO-6564B.

Arkansas drought could leave lasting tree stress even if El Niño brings winter rain. A Board Certified Master Arborist explains what to watch.

- G. Chad Bryant, ISA Board Certified Master ArboristLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rain may return to Central Arkansas this winter, but a tree that endured one of the state's most severe droughts in more than a decade will not necessarily recover on the same schedule. As a strong El Niño shapes the seasonal outlook, Treegorilla Tree Care Experts and its lead arborist, G. Chad Bryant, an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist, are encouraging homeowners to learn how drought affects trees, what signs are worth noting, and why careful assessment, rather than hurried pruning or removal, offers the most reliable path to protecting both property and healthy trees.Arkansas Drought Conditions Heading Into WinterThe scale of the drought is significant. The U.S. Drought Monitor map valid Nov. 3, 2026, showed about 96.5 percent of Arkansas in drought, including roughly 42 percent in extreme drought (D3) and nearly 40 percent in exceptional drought (D4), the most severe category, according to Drought, the National Integrated Drought Information System portal. Drought estimates that about 2.9 million Arkansas residents live in areas affected by drought.The dry conditions have built over many months. Statewide, January through September 2026 ranked as the fourth-driest such period since records began in 1895, with precipitation about 10.8 inches below normal, and September alone ranked as the eighth-driest September on record. In June, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture reported that drought had affected Arkansas and surrounding states for more than a year. On Oct. 26, the Division of Agriculture noted that the last time Arkansas experienced drought this intense was 2012.What El Niño May and May Not Mean for ArkansasThe NOAA Climate Prediction Center's Oct. 8, 2026, ENSO discussion confirmed an ongoing El Niño and stated that a strong-to-very strong event is likely to continue through January–March 2027. The agency also cautioned that while a stronger event raises the chance of impacts typically associated with El Niño, those impacts are not guaranteed.The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture reported on Oct. 26 that El Niño is not responsible for Arkansas' intensifying drought but may bring some relief. Citing the National Weather Service in Little Rock, the report said Climate Prediction Center outlooks for December through February favor above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation in Arkansas, particularly in the southwestern part of the state, and indicate drought improvement through the end of January. The same report emphasized that a single rain event will not end the drought and that a pattern of regularly spaced precipitation would be needed to support improvement. It also noted that historical records from very strong El Niño winters do not show a clear signal for snowfall in Arkansas.Seasonal outlooks express probabilities, not certainties. Residents should follow updates from the National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center, whose next monthly ENSO discussion is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2026.Why Returning Rain Does Not Mean a Tree Has RecoveredA tree's response to drought often unfolds slowly. Trees draw on carbohydrate reserves stored in their woody tissues, which can mask stress for a time. University of Tennessee Extension notes that as those reserves are depleted, drought symptoms can be delayed two or more years, which can make it difficult to connect a tree's decline to the original dry period.Damage below ground is also difficult to see. Mississippi State University Extension explains that the fine root hairs trees use to absorb water die during drought, reducing the tree's capacity to take up water even after moisture returns. University of Kentucky forestry specialists note that growth may be reduced for several years after severe drought while a tree rebuilds stored energy, and that cracking soil during drought can break or destroy roots.The water demands involved help explain why recovery takes time. Division of Agriculture specialists have noted that a large, mature tree can absorb about 250 gallons of water a day, which makes it impractical for homeowners to fully replace what a mature tree loses during a prolonged drought. During the 2012 drought, Division of Agriculture specialists also cautioned that trees that drop leaves under drought stress and then re-leaf when moisture returns can be stressed further by the effort, and that drought effects on trees are cumulative, with impacts from prior dry years still influencing tree health.Heavy rain does not always help as much as homeowners expect. In June, a Division of Agriculture forestry educator observed that intense rainfall on drought-hardened Arkansas ground often ran off rather than soaking in.Drought stress can also leave trees more vulnerable to opportunistic insects and diseases. Mississippi State University Extension notes that Armillaria root rot may take years to kill a tree, even after drought has ended, and identifies Ips bark beetles as a common problem in drought-stressed pines.None of this means every drought-stressed tree is in decline. University of Kentucky forestry specialists note that many native trees are adapted to occasional drought and are likely to recover with little lasting damage. Species, age, root health, soil conditions and prior injuries all influence how an individual tree responds.“Caring for trees takes more than a chainsaw. It takes an understanding of how drought affects a living tree, what recovery can look like, and which conditions deserve closer attention. Rain returning doesn't automatically mean a tree has recovered,” said G. Chad Bryant, ISA Board Certified Master Arborist with Treegorilla Tree Care Experts.Which Trees May Warrant Closer AttentionOaks are among the most valued shade trees in Central Arkansas neighborhoods, and they are also among the species Arkansas specialists watch closely after drought. In June, a Division of Agriculture forestry educator reported that post oaks have been severely affected by sustained heat and drought, with some seemingly healthy trees browning and dying abruptly. Division of Agriculture resources have also connected past Arkansas droughts to hypoxylon canker, a fungal disease that takes advantage of drought-stressed oaks. Extension foresters have explained that once the fungus colonizes a stressed tree, the tree typically dies within a few years and the disease has no cure, which is why accurate diagnosis matters before decisions are made about neighboring trees.Pines respond differently. Mississippi State University Extension identifies Ips bark beetles as a frequent problem in drought-stressed pines, and Rutgers Cooperative Extension has noted that drought symptoms in pines may not appear until a year or more after the stress occurred.Young and recently planted trees are also vulnerable because their root systems are not yet established. Washington State University Extension notes that trees within three to five years of transplanting are the most susceptible to drought damage. At the other end of the spectrum, large mature trees with prior root damage from construction, trenching, grade changes or soil compaction may have less capacity to absorb new stress, and decline from those disturbances may not become evident for several years.How Wind, Ice and Saturated Soil Can Compound Existing ProblemsWeather that follows a drought can place additional demands on trees that already have weaknesses. These are conditional concerns that depend on an individual tree's condition, not a prediction of widespread tree failure.University of Minnesota Extension identifies decay as the most common pre-existing condition associated with tree failures during wind, ice or snow loading events, with cracks, root problems and weak branch unions among other important defects. University of Kentucky Extension describes soil failure, in which roots lose their grip and slide out of the soil, as occurring more frequently when soil is saturated. Ice adds weight to branches, placing the greatest stress on limbs that already have cracks, decay or weak attachments.For a tree with compromised roots or existing structural defects, a transition from prolonged dry conditions to wet, windy or icy weather may increase concern. For a structurally sound tree with healthy roots, the same weather may pose little additional risk. El Niño does not guarantee heavy rain, ice storms or severe weather in Central Arkansas, and drought stress alone does not make a tree dangerous.What Homeowners Can Observe and Share With an ArboristHomeowners can help by noting changes and sharing them with a qualified arborist. Useful observations include canopy dieback, where twigs and branches die back from the top or outer edges of the crown; dead branches, particularly those over roofs, driveways, walkways or play areas; new cracks in the trunk or major limbs; a new or increasing lean; and visible soil movement, cracking, mounding or lifting near the root plate at the base of the tree. Purdue University Extension notes that heaving soil and roots around a trunk can indicate a high-risk situation and that mushrooms around the root system can signal root defects.Dated photographs taken from the same position can help an arborist understand whether a condition is new or changing. Notes about past construction, utility work, grade changes or storm damage near a tree can also provide useful history.Seasonal leaf loss should not automatically be mistaken for drought damage. Deciduous trees shed their leaves every fall, and many pines naturally drop older interior needles in autumn. Drought can cause early color change or premature leaf drop, but those signs alone do not confirm lasting damage.Observations alone cannot establish a tree's condition or its likelihood of failure. A tree with a full canopy can have hidden root or trunk decay, while a tree that looks thin may be capable of recovery. If a tree has visibly shifted, a large limb is cracked or hanging, or a tree is in contact with power lines, people should stay clear, and homeowners should contact the utility or a qualified professional rather than attempting the work themselves.How a Professional Assessment Guides Informed DecisionsA professional arborist consultation evaluates the tree's species, structure, root zone, growing conditions, history and surrounding targets, such as homes, vehicles and areas where people gather. When safety is a question, arborists use tree risk assessment, which University of Kentucky Extension describes as a systematic process for identifying, analyzing and evaluating the likelihood of tree failure and its consequences. A defect matters most when it is combined with a load, such as wind or ice, and a target that could be struck. The same defect on a tree in an open field and on a tree beside a bedroom can lead to very different recommendations.That information helps determine which of several paths fits the individual tree. Some trees need only monitoring, with a follow-up evaluation after spring leaf-out shows how the canopy has responded. Others may benefit from supportive care, such as Plant Health Care measures that address soil compaction or root-zone conditions identified during diagnosis. Appropriate pruning may remove dead, broken or structurally defective branches, and in some cases a supplemental support system such as cabling may be appropriate for a tree with a specific structural weakness. Removal becomes the appropriate recommendation when a tree is dead, severely compromised or presents a level of risk that cannot reasonably be reduced.Blanket approaches can work against a stressed tree. Heavy pruning removes leaf area the tree needs to produce energy and rebuild reserves, and fertilizer is not a remedy for drought stress on its own. Treatment decisions are most effective when they follow a diagnosis of what the tree actually needs.Supportive Care Homeowners Can Discuss With an ArboristWatering practices matter during dry spells. University of Tennessee Extension notes that frequent, shallow watering encourages shallow root development, which can increase a tree's vulnerability to future drought. A Division of Agriculture forestry educator has advised Arkansas homeowners to water trees in moderation rather than daily, generally recommending one to three inches of water per week during dry periods. Rutgers Cooperative Extension notes that dormant plants, especially evergreens, can still experience water deficits during warm, dry winter periods, so watering needs do not necessarily end when leaves fall.Mulch can help conserve soil moisture, but more is not better. Division of Agriculture guidance cautions that a mulch layer deeper than about four inches can harm trees. Protecting the root zone from vehicle parking, trenching, soil piling and grade changes helps avoid adding new injury to a tree that is already working to recover.“Our responsibility is to assess each tree carefully, explain what we find, and help homeowners make informed decisions that protect their property and preserve trees whenever possible,” Bryant said.Mature trees provide shade, privacy, wildlife habitat and long-term value that take decades to replace. Preserving healthy and recoverable trees, while responsibly addressing trees that cannot be retained safely, protects both property and the Central Arkansas tree canopy.Credentials and ApproachG. Chad Bryant holds the International Society of Arboriculture Board Certified Master Arborist credential, number SO-6564B, ISA's highest level of arborist certification. The Board Certified Master Arborist designation requires advanced knowledge across multiple areas of arboriculture. Credentials can be confirmed through the International Society of Arboriculture.Treegorilla Tree Care Experts approaches each property with a preservation-first philosophy, recommending removal only when it is warranted. The company's work is guided by five values: Safety, Integrity, Stewardship, Teamwork and Expertise.Resources for ResidentsCurrent drought conditions for Arkansas are available at Drought. Seasonal outlooks and ENSO updates are published by the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, and local forecasts are available from the National Weather Service in Little Rock. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service provides research-based information on tree health and drought effects through its county offices and online resources.About Treegorilla Tree Care ExpertsTreegorilla Tree Care Experts is a professional tree care company located in Lonoke, Arkansas, serving Central Arkansas communities including Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Cabot, Jacksonville and Conway. Led by ISA Board Certified Master Arborist G. Chad Bryant, the company provides arborist consultations, tree risk assessment, tree pruning, Plant Health Care, cabling and bracing, storm damage assessment and technical tree removal for residential, commercial and government properties. For more information, visit or call 501-606-1309.

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Treegorilla Arborist: Central Arkansas Trees May Carry Drought Stress Into Winter News Provided By Quick Strike Media November 09, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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