Sierra Vista Implant Dentist Mentored By Mini Implant Originator Handles Every Case From First Scan To Final Tooth

Dr. Kent Hales, DDS, of Gentle Care Dentistry & Implants in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Gentle Care Dentistry & Implants logo and smile

Dr. Kent Hales, DDS, plans, places and restores dental implants in one Sierra Vista office, with mini and short implants for patients with limited bone.

- Dr. Kent Hales, DDS, Gentle Care Dentistry & ImplantsSIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients in Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca and the rest of Cochise County who are missing teeth can have their dental implants planned, placed and restored by one dentist in one office at Gentle Care Dentistry & Implants. Dr. Kent Hales, DDS, follows each implant case himself, from the first 3D scan to the final tooth.Dr. Hales is a 1998 graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry and has practiced in Sierra Vista since 2003. He completed advanced implant training at The Bicon Institute in Boston and was mentored by Dr. Victor Sendax, who is credited as the originator of the mini dental implant. He has also taught sinus lift, bone grafting and dental implant courses to about 800 dentists at the University of El Salvador.Implant options for missing teeth- Single-tooth implants to replace one missing tooth- Implant bridges to replace several teeth in a row- Implant-supported dentures for patients who want a denture that stays in place- Mini and short implants for patients with limited bonePatients can read the full step-by-step guide to each option on the practice's website at gentlecaresierravista. Read the dental implant guide.Planning technology in the officeEach implant case is planned with 3D imaging from a Dentsply Sirona Orthophos XG and implant planning on a MegaGen R2 Studio Q. The office also uses digital impressions.Paying for dental implantsGentle Care accepts many dental plans, including Delta Dental, MetLife, Aetna, Cigna, Guardian, GEHA, UnitedHealthcare and Humana Medicare Advantage, as well as the TRICARE Dental Program, administered by United Concordia, for military families near Fort Huachuca. Patients who pay in cash receive a 5 percent discount, and CareCredit and Cherry offer monthly payment plans. Spanish is spoken in the office.Fast facts- Practice: Gentle Care Dentistry & Implants (formerly Advanced Dentistry)- Dentist: Dr. Kent Hales, DDS- Address: 3477 Canyon De Flores, Suite A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635- Phone: (520) 458-9460- Hours: Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Friday through Sunday- Areas served: Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca, Huachuca City, Whetstone, Hereford, Bisbee, Tombstone, Benson, Willcox, Douglas and Pearce- Google rating: 4.7 stars from 198 reviews (October 2026)Patients who are missing teeth or have been told they need an implant can call (520) 458-9460 during office hours to book a visit about dental implants.About Gentle Care Dentistry & ImplantsGentle Care Dentistry & Implants is a general, cosmetic and implant dental practice at 3477 Canyon De Flores, Suite A, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Led by Dr. Kent Hales, DDS, the practice has served Sierra Vista and Cochise County since 2003, offering dental implants, implant-supported dentures, Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, crowns, root canals, dentures, preventive care and emergency dental care.

Dr. Kent Hales

Gentle Care Dentistry & Implants

+1 520-458-9460

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Sierra Vista Implant Dentist Mentored by Mini Implant Originator Handles Every Case From First Scan to Final Tooth News Provided By Beyaoshy, LLC November 09, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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