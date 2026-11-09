Andrews Plumbing Highlights Water Heater Installation And Repair In Decatur, IN

The family-owned Decatur plumber repairs and installs tank, tankless and point-of-use water heaters, with a 1-year warranty on new units.

- Vern Andrews, Owner of Andrews PlumbingDECATUR, IN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Andrews Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned plumbing company in Decatur, Indiana, is highlighting its water heater installation and repair services for homes and businesses in Decatur, Berne, Monroe, Bluffton, and Fort Wayne. As cold weather arrives, an aging water heater is one of the first things to struggle, and the team repairs and installs tank, tankless, and point-of-use water heaters.Andrews Plumbing has served the area since 1998, with more than 25 years of experience, and every new water heater includes a 1-year warranty. The company also handles sewer and drain cleaning, including camera inspection and jetting, along with well pumps, water softeners, and sump pumps."When a water heater gives out in the middle of winter, families want someone who explains the options clearly, so we take the time to explain what we are doing and why," said Vern Andrews, owner of Andrews Plumbing.Homeowners can call (260) 724-2980 to schedule a water heater repair or installation. The office is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.FAQWhat types of water heaters does Andrews Plumbing install?Andrews Plumbing installs and repairs tank, tankless, and point-of-use water heaters for homes and businesses in Decatur and the surrounding area.Do new water heaters come with a warranty?Yes. Every new water heater installed by Andrews Plumbing includes a 1-year warranty.Which areas does Andrews Plumbing serve?Andrews Plumbing is based in Decatur, Indiana and serves Berne, Monroe, Bluffton, and Fort Wayne, along with Adams, Wells, and Allen counties.About Andrews Plumbing, Sewer & Drain CleaningAndrews Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Cleaning is a family-owned plumbing company in Decatur, Indiana, led by owner Vern Andrews and serving homes and businesses since 1998. The company offers water heater installation and repair, sewer and drain cleaning, well pump service, water softeners and water filtration, sump pumps, and kitchen and bathroom plumbing. Learn more at andrews-plumbing.Andrews Plumbing2009 Patterson StreetDecatur, IN 46733(260) 724-2980...Media ContactVern Andrews, Owner / Emily AndrewsAndrews Plumbing...(260) 724-2980

Vern Andrews / Emily Andrews

Andrews Plumbing

+1 260 724 2980

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Andrews Plumbing Highlights Water Heater Installation and Repair in Decatur, IN News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 09, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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