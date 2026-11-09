Tahoe Project Management & Technologies Launches To Bring Project Management, Security And Concierge Care To Lake Tahoe

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New family-owned Zephyr Cove company gives Lake Tahoe homeowners and businesses one trusted local team to build, protect and care for their properties.

ZEPHYR COVE, NV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tahoe Project Management and Technologies has launched in Zephyr Cove with a clear promise to Lake Tahoe property owners: one local team to manage their projects, protect their property and care for it all year round. The family-owned company works with residential and commercial properties within a 100-mile radius of the lake, and it was built around a single goal, which is to make owning property at Tahoe stress-free, safe and rewarding.The company is led by owner Campbell Wright, a licensed contractor in California who brings more than 25 years of experience in project management, security and property care to the business. Tahoe is a remarkable place to own a home or run a business, and it asks a lot of the people who do. Long winters, a short building season and owners who split their time between the lake and somewhere else can make even simple jobs hard to keep on track. Tahoe Project Management and Technologies brings the services owners rely on most under one roof, so there is one call to make and one team accountable for the result.“Lake Tahoe deserves a property partner that treats every home and every business as if it were its own,” said Campbell Wright, owner of Tahoe Project Management and Technologies.“For most of our clients, a property here is one of the biggest investments they will ever make. We built this company so they can spend their time enjoying the lake, knowing their property is being built right, protected properly and looked after by a team that knows Tahoe inside and out.”On the construction side, the company acts as the owner's representative on remodels, custom homes, additions and commercial tenant improvements. Clients who choose its Lake Tahoe project management service get an experienced lead who handles permits, budgets and crews from the first plans through to the final walk-through. The work stays on schedule, decisions are made with the full picture, and owners stay informed at every stage, even when they are on the other side of the country.Security is the second pillar of the business. Every engagement starts with a site assessment, followed by security system design and engineering tailored to the property, from cameras and home automation to access control by keycard, keypad or biometric entry. The aim is protection that fits the way each owner actually uses their home or building, with systems they can check from their phone wherever they happen to be.The third pillar is concierge care for owners who want their property looked after between visits. Regular property wellness checks give part-time residents confidence that their home is in good shape, while the team's logistical support, property maintenance, itinerary planning and event planning services take care of the details that make time at the lake easier. For many clients, that means arriving to a home that is ready to enjoy rather than a list of jobs waiting at the door.Bringing all three services together in one company means fewer handoffs and fewer people for owners to manage. The team that oversaw a remodel already understands the property, the systems inside it and the trades who worked on it, so when something needs attention in the middle of a Tahoe winter, nobody is starting from scratch.“Performance, protection and peace of mind is the standard we hold every project, every system and every visit to,” said Wright.“Someone building their dream home on the lake and someone running a business in town should both know exactly who to call, and feel completely confident that the job will be done right. That's the company we've set out to build, and we're proud to be launching it here.”Property owners across the Lake Tahoe region can request a complimentary evaluation through the company's website at tahoepmt to talk through their property and find the right mix of services.Tahoe Project Management and Technologies is a family-owned company based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada, that protects, maintains and enhances residential and commercial properties across the Lake Tahoe region. Its services span project management, security and concierge property care, all delivered by one accountable local team.

Emma Sivess

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Tahoe Project Management & Technologies Launches to Bring Project Management, Security and Concierge Care to Lake Tahoe News Provided By Unlimited Content November 09, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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