Can Honey Help With Memory? Oregon Beekeeper Explores Research In New Book

The Story Behind Tualang Honey by beekeeper, pollinator gardener, and author Jennifer Lytle.

Back cover of The Story Behind Tualang Honey by Jennifer Lytle.

Jennifer Lytle, beekeeper, pollinator gardener, and author of The Story Behind Tualang Honey.

Jennifer Lytle's The Story Behind Tualang Honey explores memory research, rainforest origins, wild honeybees, and honey testing.

- Jennifer LytlePORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Can honey help with memory? It's a question that has brought attention to Tualang honey among people exploring research on natural foods and cognitive health. In her new illustrated book, The Story Behind Tualang Honey, beekeeper, pollinator gardener, and author Jennifer Lytle helps readers understand what scientists have studied and what their findings mean.The book explores published Tualang honey research on memory, including a human study involving postmenopausal women. It introduces polyphenols, flavonoids, and antioxidant activity in everyday language and helps readers understand how research progresses from laboratory testing to animal and human studies.“People ask us about Tualang honey because they've heard something about memory or come across a study,” said Lytle.“I wanted to give them a way to understand that research without needing a science background, and also explain where this honey comes from and what makes it different.”Lytle began researching Tualang honey while considering it for Bee-Licious Honey, the Oregon specialty honey business she co-owns with her partner, Jeff Garner. Questions about sourcing, authenticity, laboratory testing, and scientific studies eventually grew into a book.Bee-Licious Honey is an official U.S. distribution partner for Health Harvest Tualang honey from Sumatra, Indonesia. That work gave Lytle opportunities to ask the supplier directly about harvesting, handling, testing, and the company's six grades of honey.Beyond the memory research, the book explores studies on bone health, wound healing, antibacterial activity, and cancer cells. Illustrations, references, and a plain-language science guide help readers follow the research and understand the questions that remain.Readers also meet Apis dorsata, the giant Asian honeybee, and the experienced honey hunters who harvest its exposed combs high in rainforest trees. Chapters follow the honey from flower to jar and explain what pollen analysis and laboratory measurements reveal about individual harvests.The Story Behind Tualang Honey is available as a PDF download for $9.99 through Bee-Licious Honey. Customers purchasing qualifying full-size Health Harvest Tualang honey jars directly from the company receive the PDF at no additional charge.The paperback is available on Amazon, with direct paperback sales through Bee-Licious Honey coming soon.Book information and PDF purchase: Buy the PDF EditionExplore Health Harvest Tualang honeyAbout Bee-Licious HoneyFounded in 2016 by Jennifer Lytle and Jeff Garner, Bee-Licious Honey is an Oregon family business offering specialty honeys from Oregon beekeepers and producers around the world. Through its online shop, Honey House tastings, and pollinator garden tours, the company helps customers explore honey's flavors, floral sources, origins, and the people behind each harvest.

Jennifer Lytle

Bee-Licious Honey, LLC

+1 503-939-9380

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Can Honey Help With Memory? Oregon Beekeeper Explores Research in New Book News Provided By Bee-Licious Honey, LLC November 09, 2026, 19:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.