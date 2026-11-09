Meriwest Credit Union Wins 2026 Marcom Gold Award For 'Meriwest Magic'

"Meriwest Magic" MarCom Awards

We're proud to share that Meriwest Magic has earned a 2026 MarCom Gold Award! Honored to be recognized among more than 6,000 entries.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meriwest Credit Union has been awarded a prestigious 2026 MarCom Gold Award for“Meriwest Magic,” its new holiday commercial series conceived, created and produced entirely in-house to capture the people, relationships, and experiences that make Meriwest unique.

Presented annually by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the MarCom Awards recognize excellence in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. The international competition received more than 6,000 entries from the United States, Canada, and 40 other countries in 2026.

“Meriwest Magic” brings the Meriwest member experience to life through stories of people, relationships, and community. The campaign reflects a simple idea: great banking begins with understanding what matters to members, then helping turn their goals and aspirations into possibilities.

“I'm incredibly proud of the team behind Meriwest Magic,” said Chad Maze, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Meriwest Credit Union.“Our Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Meilee Epler, was the creative visionary behind the campaign, Brooks Bogle made an impressive directorial debut, and 'Cinema' Stephen Nguyen, our multimedia producer, helped turn that vision into something special. The entire production was created by our people, in our branches and throughout our community. Winning a MarCom Gold Award is tremendous recognition, but what I love most is that the work feels authentically Meriwest. It captures the people, relationships, and sense of possibility we want members to experience when they choose Meriwest.”

Recognized in the MarCom Awards' Video/Film: Marketing category,“Meriwest Magic” brought together Meriwest associates, branches, employee homes and vehicles, and member businesses, making the award-winning campaign a truly homegrown Meriwest production.

View the full "Meriwest Magic" holiday commercial series on our YouTube channel.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California, in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union is a $2.1 billion financial institution as of September 30, 2026, serving more than 80,000 members and businesses across the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest provides personal banking, business banking and wealth advisory services with a focus on personalized advice, convenient access and meaningful member relationships. Meriwest has been recognized as one of the“Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley” in the Mercury News Readers' Choice Awards and as a“Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal from 2020 through 2026. Learn more at .

About the MarCom Awards

Established in 2004, the MarCom Awards is an international creative competition recognizing outstanding achievement in marketing and communications. The competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and features more than 300 categories across Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications. For more information, visit .

Jeffrey Zane

Meriwest Credit Union

+1 408-612-1484

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Meriwest Credit Union Wins 2026 MarCom Gold Award for 'Meriwest Magic' News Provided By Meriwest Credit Union November 09, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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