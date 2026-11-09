Serial Entrepreneur Justin Weisenbacher Unveils AI Powered Freeitemfinder
An illustration depicting community sharing and repurposing items
Freeitemfinder aggregate, local giveaways, thrift, flip and pro members easily pull ZIP Code list to source repurpose and resell secondhand free goodsBy connecting communities to share and repurpose preowned goods, we help valuable items find new homes while keeping them out of landfills” - Justin Weisenbacher, Founder
JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- freeitemfinder officially launches to transform local Thrifting, the platform aggregates free item listings by ZIP Code connecting neighbors looking to declutter with treasure hunters, flippers, and pro members seeking inventory to repurpose and resell by streamlining how secondhand goods are discovered. Freeitemfinder eliminates the friction of online marketplace, making community recycling accessible to everyone.
People underestimate the sheer volume of usable goods discarded daily. Our mission is unlocking that hidden abundance proving that community repurposing can be effortless sustainable and profitable for everyone involved
Justin weisenbacher
Freeitemfinder
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