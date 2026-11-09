An illustration depicting community sharing and repurposing items

Freeitemfinder aggregate, local giveaways, thrift, flip and pro members easily pull ZIP Code list to source repurpose and resell secondhand free goods

- Justin Weisenbacher, Founder

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- freeitemfinder officially launches to transform local Thrifting, the platform aggregates free item listings by ZIP Code connecting neighbors looking to declutter with treasure hunters, flippers, and pro members seeking inventory to repurpose and resell by streamlining how secondhand goods are discovered. Freeitemfinder eliminates the friction of online marketplace, making community recycling accessible to everyone.

People underestimate the sheer volume of usable goods discarded daily. Our mission is unlocking that hidden abundance proving that community repurposing can be effortless sustainable and profitable for everyone involved

Justin weisenbacher

Freeitemfinder

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Serial entrepreneur Justin Weisenbacher unveils AI powered freeitemfinder News Provided By Freeitemfinder November 09, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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