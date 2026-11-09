MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship got underway at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on Monday, with the opening day featuring competitions for male and female athletes in the amateur category, across the adult and masters blue belt divisions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from 130 countries in one of the biggest events on the international jiu-jitsu calendar.

The opening day saw closely contested matches, with athletes from local and international clubs and academies competing for places on the podium. Spectators turned out to support the athletes, adding to the atmosphere at the arena and reflecting the championship's growing popularity.

The amateur competitions gave athletes the opportunity to test their skills against opponents from different countries, gain experience and compete against different fighting styles. The championship also provides a platform for athletes to develop their skills and progress to higher levels of competition.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said,“The strong start to the 18th edition shows how much the championship has grown and the reputation it has built internationally. Today, it is a major event for athletes and clubs from around the world.

“The number of participants continues to grow, and the level of competition keeps improving. This reflects our long-term investment in athletes and our efforts to help young talent develop. The championship gives athletes of different ages and belt levels the chance to improve their skills and achieve their goals.

“The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is a UAE sporting event that has helped jiu-jitsu grow around the world since 2009. Many athletes now aim to compete here because of the high level of competition and the opportunity to prove themselves and improve their international rankings.

Al Dhaheri explained that the amateur division competitions are an important part of the championship, giving athletes the opportunity to compete at an international platform, gain experience and test their abilities against opponents from around the world.

He added that the Federation is committed to providing the best possible conditions for all participants to perform at their best, further strengthening Abu Dhabi's role in developing champions.

UAE athletes delivered strong performances on the opening day against competitors from around the world. Their performances reflected the training and development programmes provided by local clubs and academies, which have helped them improve their skills and compete at a high level.

Among the UAE's notable results, Mansour Al Mansouri of the Abu Dhabi Team won silver in the masters blue belt division.

Al Mansouri said,“Competing against athletes from different countries is a great opportunity to gain experience and improve my skills. I am happy to win silver, and it motivates me to train harder and aim for better results in future championships. My goal is to keep progressing through the belt levels and compete for major titles. I also want to thank my academy and coaches for their support.”

Brazilian athletes also made a strong impression on the opening day, continuing their country's long tradition of success in jiu-jitsu while facing increasing competition from local and other international athletes.

Brazil's Juliana Cidade, representing Scorpion Jiu-Jitsu Academy, won gold in the women's amateur blue belt 95kg division.

Cidade said,“Winning gold in Abu Dhabi means a lot to me. I have worked hard and trained for years to achieve this. The championship is very important to Brazilian jiu-jitsu athletes, and many of us dream of winning here because of its history and the high level of competition.

“I faced some very strong opponents, so winning this gold medal is one of the biggest achievements of my career. I hope to come back in the coming years and win more titles.”

The championship continues tomorrow with the second day of the Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship, featuring men's and women's adult and masters white belt competitions.

The Abu Dhabi World Para Jiu-Jitsu Championship will also begin on Tuesday, allowing athletes of determination to compete and demonstrate their abilities at this major international event.

The para jiu-jitsu competitions highlight the sport's role in building confidence, promoting independence and determination, and recognising the achievements of athletes of determination. This reflects the UAE's continued commitment to supporting their participation in sport.

Alongside the competitions, the championship offers a range of activities and events for families and visitors. These activities provide opportunities for athletes, spectators and international guests to meet and share experiences, while adding to the overall experience of the championship and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a leading international sporting destination.