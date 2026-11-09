Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan And Anna Konidala Announce Separation

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala Announce Separation

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have announced their decision to part ways after sharing a significant part of their lives together. According to a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister's office, the decision was taken with mutual understanding and respect.

"After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

Request for Privacy and Gratitude

Addressing their well-wishers, the couple also requested people to respect their privacy during this personal transition and expressed gratitude to everyone who has stood by them. "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindess, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," the statement concluded.

Background on Pawan Kalyan's Personal Life

Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He was previously married to Nandini and actor-model Renu Desai. Pawan married Nandini in 1997, but soon their marriage ended. He later tied the knot with Renu Desai in 2009, and they parted ways in 2012. The former couple shares two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya.

In 2013, Pawan married Anna, who is originally from Russia. They have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. (ANI)

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